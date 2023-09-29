VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Copper Corp. (“Capstone” or the “Company”) (TSX:CS) is pleased to announce that the Copper Mark has been awarded to our Mantoverde and Mantos Blancos operations in Chile.

The Copper Mark is a comprehensive assurance framework, developed to ensure that value chain participants demonstrate best practice in responsible production and contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Copper Mark is a voluntary program that independently assesses conformance with 32 environmental, social and governance requirements.

Capstone’s Chief Executive Officer, John MacKenzie, commented: “I would like to congratulate our entire team on this esteemed milestone. Responsible operating practices are a vital component of our commitment to the environment, our employees, local communities and governments, and must remain front of mind in everything we do. We recognize our role to be a responsible producer of copper given its critical role in supporting decarbonization and electrification efforts, globally.”

Capstone’s SVP, Risk, ESG and General Counsel, Wendy King, commented: “The Copper Mark serves as a powerful advocate for transparency and accountability, and reinforces the values we place on responsible, sustainable production. We take pride in the achievements of our Chilean operations and are actively striving to replicate this success at Pinto Valley and Cozamin.”

For more information on the Copper Mark award and final summary reports, please visit https://coppermark.org/participants-home/participants/

To find out more about Capstone’s Sustainable Development Strategy and initiatives, please visit Responsibility – Capstone Copper

About Capstone Copper Corp.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. We own and operate the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, we own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper’s strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by sustainably producing copper to meet the world’s growing needs.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document may contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect our expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our plans to achieve Copper Mark certification at our other copper operations. Our Sustainable Development Strategy goals and strategies are based on a number of assumptions, including regarding the biodiversity and climate-change consequences; availability and effectiveness of technologies needed to achieve our sustainability goals and priorities; availability of land or other opportunities for conservation, rehabilitation or capacity building on commercially reasonable terms and our ability to obtain any required external approvals or consensus for such opportunities; the availability of clean energy sources and zero-emissions alternatives for transportation on reasonable terms; our ability to successfully implement new technology; and the performance of new technologies in accordance with our expectations.

Jerrold Annett, SVP, Strategy & Capital Markets

647-273-7351

jannett@capstonecopper.com

Daniel Sampieri, Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis

437-788-1767

dsampieri@capstonecopper.com