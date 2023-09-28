Take a look at what’s on offer online this week

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Get ready for a hot one at Juicy Stakes this week, because the online casino is bringing the heat with a brand new pokie and a bunch of scorching spin specials.

Kicking things off with the latest addition, and the 10 Free Spins that arrive with it. Super Golden Dragon Inferno – the sequel to an old favourite – just touched down at Juicy Stakes Casino, and you can give it a red-hot welcome.

From 29th September to 2nd October, all depositing players can get their hands on these spins, simply by logging in and opening up Juicy Stakes’ newest game. With 243 ways to win, this sizzler looks set to be an instant hit. Time to come on in and find out.

Next up, the opportunity to embark on the famous Blackjack Quest – where you could scoop up a super $75. Tap to the Tangente tab, load up the classic Blackjack game, then stick and twist your way towards the big bonus.

Take a seat at the table and reveal a natural blackjack, a coloured blackjack, a club-suited blackjack, and two or more blackjacks in the same game to win. The Quest continues until 30th September.

Last and by no means least, the small matter of 290 Free Spins – yours to use on a top-quality quartet of Juicy Stakes Casino games. The fab foursome includes Golden Dragon Inferno, the prequel to the newest addition.

How can you get all this, we hear you ask. Well, it’s simple. Deposit, enter the bonus codes below, collect your spins and go!

So, to get 50 Free Spins for Mr Vegas 2, deposit $25+, enter VEGAS50, and they’re yours. To secure 60 for April Fury and the Chamber of Scarabs, use FURY60 with a deposit of $35 or more, then earn another 80 for Dragon Kings with a $40+ deposit. The code DK80 will send you on your way.

Finally, add an extra 100 Free Spins with a $50 deposit and code GDI100 – that’ll get you fired up for Golden Dragon Inferno. You can grab your free spins anytime until 30th September.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “It’s a Free Spin inferno to see out September, with 300 spins up for grabs for five fantastic games – including our newest arrival.

“Super Golden Dragon Inferno is a stunning sequel to an online casino classic, and Juicy Stakes Casino players can try their hand at both with this week’s ace offer. Enjoy!”

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft, Nucleus, Softswiss and Lucktap.

