Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Asia Pacific wins the Grand Globee® along with Gold, Silver, and Bronze accolades

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (TAA) Asia Pacific has received global recognition for its research and workflow solutions, with seven awards, including a second consecutive overall Grand Globee®, in the 15th annual 2023 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. The Grand Globee honors only a handful of organizations worldwide each year for exhibiting overall excellence setting them apart from peers.

Wolters Kluwer TAA Asia Pacific earned two Gold Globee® Awards for CCH Integrator in the Financial Services category and CCH iFirm in the Product Development Project or Initiative of the Year category. A Silver Globee® Award was also granted to CCH Learning for the Career and Workforce Readiness Solution category.

CCH Integrator is a corporate tax management cloud-based platform that avoids multiple complex installations and system interfaces for tax management, compliance, reporting, and provisioning. CCH iFirm, meanwhile, is a practice management software ecosystem built around a centralized client database that helps accounting professionals serve their clients and manage their practice. And CCH Learning offers a complete learning experience, providing a broad range of online and offline training to achieve personal and professional development goals.

In addition, three Bronze Globee® Awards went to Wolters Kluwer TAA Asia Pacific for CCH Parliament in the Business Information Solution category, CCH Web Manager in the Business-to-Business Services category, and CCH iKnow in the Business Services category.

CCH Parliament allows customers to proactively understand, navigate, and influence the dynamic Australian and New Zealand political landscape. CCH Web Manager provides specialist website design and management specifically for accounting firms and CCH iKnow is a tax research platform with 360-degree research functionality to help tax and accounting professionals navigate complex tax topics with balanced commentary and up-to-date data and insights, prepared by the same team that powers the Australian Master Tax Guide.

“It is an esteemed honor for our team to be recognized again through these prestigious awards,” said Izzy Silva, Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer TAA Asia Pacific. “Our client-centric approach, deep tax and accounting, as well as parliamentary, domain knowledge, couples with industry-leading technologies, allow us to lead the way in supporting businesses with flexibility, efficiency and consistency. This is increasingly clear differentiator as our valued customers navigate the complexities and challenges of the global tax and accounting landscape.”

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in across a range industry and areas, including organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams. More than 300 judges from around the world, representing a broad spectrum of industry experts, participated in the judging process.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Pippa McDonald

Marketing Director

Tax & Accounting, Asia Pacific

Wolters Kluwer

pippa.mcdonald@wolterskluwer.com