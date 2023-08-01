Hundreds of Free Spins available to use on Kensei Blades

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August is here, and that means a brand new Slot of the Month at Juicy Stakes Casino – where there are more than 250 Free Spins up for grabs on this month’s perfect pokie.

You can pick up 260 Free Spins for the anime-inspired Kensei Blades, joining blademaster Kensei and sorcerous sidekick Sakura in a Japanese-themed fantasy thriller.

Kensei Scatters and Sakura Wilds are amongst the kickin’ combos that make this game an instant hit. This five-reel favourite gives you 720 ways to win, the possibility of 96 Free Spins at every turn, and the chance to cash in on up to 3414x your original bet.

So to get started with 30 Free Spins, deposit $25 and enter the code KNIFE50, then for 50 more, it’s KNIFE75 with a $35 deposit. Add 80 sharp spins by depositing $50 alongside KNIFE80, before finally hauling in a hundred more with a $100 reload and bonus code KNIFE100. This offer is on the go all August long.

And that’s not all this week. From the pokies to the tables now, where all Juicy Stakes Casino players have the opportunity to embark on a brand new Blackjack Quest.

Between now and 7th August, you could earn yourself a brilliant bonus of $100 simply by playing Tangente Blackjack and hitting some specially selected events. Reveal a natural blackjack, a coloured blackjack, a club-suited blackjack, and two or more blackjacks in the same game and $100 is all yours!

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “Say hello to August and a brand new Slot of the Month! Kensei Blades looks great, plays great, and has so many ways to win – what’s not to love?

“Players can see if we’ve made the perfect selection with 260 Free Spins, while there’s another bonus on the cards with our Blackjack Quest – which we’ve upped to a $100 bonus this month. Enjoy!”

