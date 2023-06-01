BELMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PLL #EV--Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL), a developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, today announced executive participation in the following industry conferences in June:

KeyBanc 2023 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference – Boston, MA, June 1

TD Cowen Sustainability Week – virtual, June 6

Clarksons Battery Value Chain Conference – virtual, June 6

Benchmark Battery Gigafactories USA – Washington, D.C., June 8-9

Bank of America Virtual Lithium Day – virtual, June 13

Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit – New York, NY, June 15-16

Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Americas – Las Vegas, NV, June 20-22

J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference – New York, NY, June 21-22

TD Cowen NDR – Europe – London, Paris, Switzerland, June 27-29

Canaccord Toronto Lithium Day – Toronto, Canada, June 27

“We are advancing across our global portfolio of projects to supply critical lithium resources to the U.S. battery and manufacturing supply chains, and we are looking forward to sharing our progress with the industry and investors this month,” said Piedmont Chief Executive Officer Keith Phillips. “First commercial shipments and revenue generation from North American Lithium are nearing, as is a DFS for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project. Meanwhile, permitting is progressing at both Tennessee Lithium and Carolina Lithium.”

Piedmont’s global portfolio of projects includes the following targets, subject to permitting, approvals, and financing:

Quebec: first commercial shipment of spodumene concentrate from Sayona Quebec’s North American Lithium – Q3 2023

first commercial shipment of spodumene concentrate from Sayona Quebec’s North American Lithium – Q3 2023 Ghana: spodumene concentrate production at Atlantic Lithium’s Ewoyaa Lithium Project – 2025

spodumene concentrate production at Atlantic Lithium’s Ewoyaa Lithium Project – 2025 Tennessee Lithium: lithium hydroxide production from spodumene concentrate sourced from our international investments – 2026

lithium hydroxide production from spodumene concentrate sourced from our international investments – 2026 Carolina Lithium: integrated spodumene concentrate and lithium hydroxide production – 2027

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. Our goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where we hold an economic interest. Our projects include our Carolina Lithium and Tennessee Lithium projects in the United States and partnerships in Quebec with Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium (AIM:ALL; ASX:A11). These geographically diversified operations will enable us to play a pivotal role in supporting America’s move toward energy independence and the electrification of transportation and energy storage. For more information, follow us on Twitter @PiedmontLithium and visit www.piedmontlithium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

