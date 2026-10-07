Luke Daley, Detained and Released in the Guthrie Probe, Is Booked Again on Charges Officials Call Unrelated

TUCSON, Ariz. — Luke Daley, the man detained and released without charge in February during the search for Nancy Guthrie, was booked into the Pima County jail on Sept. 30 on matters the sheriff's department says have nothing to do with her disappearance.

"Luke Daley was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on September 30, 2026," a department spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "This is unrelated to the Nancy Guthrie case."

Daley, 37, was stopped on Feb. 13 in a Culver's parking lot. Deputies also searched his mother's house, about two miles from Guthrie's home in the Catalina Foothills, where the 84-year-old mother of NBC's Savannah Guthrie was taken on Feb. 1. He was released hours later. No suspect has been publicly identified. Guthrie has not been found.

"Mr. Daley has no link whatsoever to Nancy Guthrie and has no information related to her kidnapping," his attorney, Chris Scileppi, said after the February release. "Like the entire Tucson community, both Mr. Daley and his mother are hopeful that Nancy will be returned to her family unharmed."

The new booking sits on a record that predates the search. Daley has prior felony convictions. He had pending drug and firearm charges and was on probation in another case involving drugs and weapons. Prosecutors have asked to revoke that probation. The sheriff's department did not list the Sept. 30 counts in the statement that separated them from the Guthrie file.

The abduction investigation has moved on other tracks and has not produced a named suspect. A masked person appeared on Guthrie's Nest doorbell camera around the time she was taken, described as 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, medium build, carrying a black Ozark Trail backpack. The FBI released images from the camera. It has not said whether they show the same person. The figure has not been identified.

Two notes reached news outlets through online tip forms. One demanded a bitcoin ransom and said she was alive. A later note said she had died. Investigators have not identified the senders or confirmed either note. A text brought to the task force on Sept. 28 was ruled not credible. In July the FBI's Phoenix office said some messages were extortion attempts without legitimacy and that others were still being reviewed.

The family has offered $1 million for information. The FBI has offered $100,000. Tips can be made at 1-800-CALL-FBI or to Tucson Crime Stoppers at 520-88-CRIME. More than eight months after Feb. 1, the reward is unclaimed.

Daley's February stop made him the most visible person detained in the case. The release, and his lawyer's denial, took him off the public list of suspects. The Sept. 30 booking puts him back in the Pima County jail without, on the sheriff's account, putting him back in the Guthrie file. Those are two different facts. Only one of them has been charged, and it is not the disappearance. Guthrie is still missing. The masked person on the doorbell camera is still unidentified. The notes are still unverified. The man once stopped two miles from her house is in custody on something else.