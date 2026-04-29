PHOENIX — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the Trump administration's lawsuit seeking Arizona's full, unredacted voter registration database, delivering another significant legal defeat to the Justice Department's nationwide effort to obtain detailed voter information from states ahead of the 2026 midterms.

U.S. District Judge Susan Brnovich, a Trump appointee, ruled that Arizona's statewide voter registration list is "not a document subject to request by the Attorney General" under federal law. She dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the Justice Department cannot refile the same lawsuit, describing any amendment as "legally futile."

The ruling marks the latest in a string of setbacks for the administration's aggressive push to collect voter data, including names, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license numbers and partial Social Security information from millions of registered voters. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, had refused the DOJ's request, citing privacy concerns and arguing the demand exceeded federal authority.

"This moment is a win for voter privacy," Fontes said in a statement following the decision. "I will never comply with illegal requests that put Arizona voters in harm's way."

The Justice Department sued Arizona in January after Fontes declined to hand over the unredacted records. Similar lawsuits have been filed against more than 20 other states and the District of Columbia. Judges have now rejected the DOJ's demands in at least six states, including Rhode Island, California, Massachusetts, Michigan and Oregon.

In her ruling, Brnovich determined that the Civil Rights Act provision cited by the DOJ does not grant the Attorney General broad authority to demand entire statewide voter databases. The decision focused on statutory interpretation rather than broader constitutional questions of privacy or states' rights.

The Trump administration has argued that access to detailed voter rolls is essential for enforcing federal election laws and ensuring the accuracy of voter registration lists. Officials have said the data would help identify potential non-citizen voting and other irregularities. However, Democratic-led states and voting rights groups have pushed back, warning that sharing such sensitive information raises serious privacy risks and could be used for partisan purposes.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, joined Fontes in celebrating the ruling. "Today's decision reaffirms that Arizona will not be bullied into handing over sensitive voter data that could be misused," she said.

The case is part of a larger pattern. The DOJ has faced repeated judicial resistance to its requests, with courts in multiple jurisdictions finding that federal law does not compel states to turn over comprehensive voter databases in this manner. In Georgia, a lawsuit was dismissed on procedural grounds, prompting a refiling.

Voting rights organizations hailed the Arizona decision as a significant victory for election integrity and voter privacy. The Brennan Center for Justice and other groups have tracked the DOJ's actions, arguing they represent an unprecedented federal overreach into state election administration.

For Arizona specifically, the ruling protects sensitive personal information belonging to millions of registered voters. The state's voter rolls contain data that, if released, could be vulnerable to misuse, identity theft or political targeting.

The Trump administration has not yet commented publicly on Tuesday's ruling. However, the string of legal losses suggests the broader strategy of compelling states to share voter data faces substantial judicial hurdles.

The decision comes at a sensitive time, with midterm elections approaching in November 2026. Both parties are intensifying efforts around election administration, voter access and claims of potential irregularities. Arizona, a key battleground state, has been at the center of election disputes for years.

Fontes, who oversees elections in Arizona, has positioned himself as a defender of voter privacy and election security. His refusal to comply with the DOJ request drew both praise from Democrats and criticism from Republicans who accused him of obstructing federal oversight.

Legal experts say the ruling reinforces the balance of power between federal and state authorities in election matters. While the federal government has legitimate interests in ensuring compliance with certain voting laws, states retain primary authority over their voter registration systems and data.

The case may have broader implications for other states facing similar demands. With multiple rulings against the DOJ, the administration could face increasing difficulty pursuing its voter data collection efforts through the courts.

As the legal battles continue, Arizona voters can take some comfort that their personal information remains protected for now. The decision underscores the ongoing tension between election security concerns and individual privacy rights in American democracy.

The dismissal with prejudice makes it significantly harder for the Justice Department to pursue the same claim again in Arizona, potentially forcing a strategic rethink of its nationwide approach.

For now, the ruling stands as a clear judicial rebuke to the Trump administration's attempt to access Arizona's voter rolls, highlighting the limits of federal power when it comes to state election records.