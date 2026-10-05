TUCSON, Ariz. — The FBI is still examining some ransom messages tied to Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's Savannah Guthrie, who was reported missing from her home in the Catalina Foothills on Feb. 1 and has not been found.

Two early notes have been traced to one source. Others have been thrown out as fraud. At least some remain open. In July the FBI's Phoenix office said some notes "have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy," and that other notes might be genuine and were still under investigation. The office said questions about the notes should go to the FBI. That statement pushed back on a Reuters report, citing an unnamed official, that investigators had judged all three kidnapping-related messages fake.

The first note reached a Tucson television station on Feb. 2, a day after Guthrie was reported missing when she did not appear for church. "Hello Savannah," it began. "We have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received she will be released unharmed." It demanded $4 million in bitcoin by 5 p.m. on Feb. 5, then $6 million by 5 p.m. on Feb. 9. "If payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed," the note said. "Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands." It told the family not to "play games" and said law enforcement would not be able to help.

A second note, dated Feb. 6 and addressed to the "Guthrie Family," claimed she had died. "We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition," it said. "We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry."

Pima County investigators later determined the Feb. 2 and Feb. 6 messages came from the same source. Law enforcement has not verified the claim that Guthrie died. Authorities have said they believe she was likely taken from her bed. No suspect has been charged in the disappearance. No body has been publicly identified as hers.

A separate text, brought to the Pima County Sheriff's Department and FBI task force on Sept. 28, was ruled out. "After further review, investigators determined the text message is not credible," the department said. "Investigators will continue to review reported messages for credibility and investigate any potential attempts at extortion." Sheriff Chris Nanos has told the public not to send money or personal information in response to unverified demands.

That September message was not the first fraud. Derrick Callella, 42, of California, pleaded guilty in July to two federal felony counts after texting family members two days after the disappearance "to see if the family would respond." He admitted he had followed the case in the news and knew of other notes asking for bitcoin. On Aug. 31, U.S. District Judge John C. Hinderaker sentenced him to two five-year probation terms, to run at the same time, plus a $200 assessment. Prosecutors said he sent a ransom demand across state lines and used a telecommunications device to threaten or harass. He told the court he had no role in any kidnapping. The FBI traced him through an IP address.

The reward is unchanged. The family has offered $1 million for information. The FBI has offered $100,000. Eight months of notes, some fake and some unresolved, have not produced a confirmed location.

The open file is the narrow one. The February pair is attributed to a single sender and is not proof of death. Callella's texts were a crime of their own and ended in probation. The Sept. 28 text failed a credibility review. What the FBI has not closed, in its July statement, is the set of messages it has not been willing to call fake. Guthrie is still missing. The notes that remain are evidence to be tested, not a finding that she is alive or dead.