World Space Week Opens on a Rocket Revolution Theme as Reusable Boosters Cut the Price of Reaching Orbit

World Space Week began Sunday under the theme "Rocket Revolution," a United Nations observance that this year is pointed at reusable boosters, new launch vehicles and the commercial companies that have made orbit cheaper to reach.

The week runs Oct. 4 through Oct. 10. Oct. 4 is the anniversary of Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, launched by the Soviet Union in 1957. Oct. 10 is the anniversary of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which set the principle that space is to be explored and used peacefully. The General Assembly made the week an annual observance in 1999. Events are expected in about 100 countries.

"This year's theme recognizes how increased space access and falling launch prices have stimulated the space ecosystem and exciting new space applications," Dennis Stone, president of the World Space Week Association, said. The theme is also meant to draw students into science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

For most of the space age a rocket flew once. The hardware, the fuel and the pad were spent on a single ascent. Reuse has broken that model in practice, if not yet in price for every payload. SpaceX has landed and reflown Falcon 9 boosters for years. On Sept. 28 its Starship reached orbit for the first time, on Flight 14 from Starbase, Texas, and deployed 26 Starlink V3 satellites. An engine problem cut the mission short. The flight still met its main aims: orbit, and a payload released from it.

That is the shift the week is built around. More vehicles, from more countries and companies, now compete to put satellites, cargo and crews up. Smaller rockets give organizations a way to fly without buying a seat on a heavy launcher. The cadence is what changes the economics. A booster that comes back can be inspected and flown again. A market with more than one provider can move a satellite that would once have waited on a government manifest.

The applications are already ordinary. Communications, navigation, weather and Earth observation depend on satellites. Landsat and similar systems have been used to track wildfires, including the 2018 Camp Fire north of Sacramento. Disaster response and connectivity are part of the same stack. World Space Week's organizers are arguing that the launch revolution is what makes that stack larger, not only more spectacular.

The public program mixes a classroom kit with agency events. Estes Education and the association produced a Rocket Revolution Toolkit for schools, families and clubs, including work on reusable vehicles. Students and rocket clubs are being pointed at model launches with equipment from United Launch Alliance and Estes. The European Space Agency and The Pokémon Company are running a Europe-wide exhibition and a Pokémon GO tie-in. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida hosts an expo on Oct. 9 with NASA and industry. BBC StoryWorks is putting an online "Space Renaissance" program up, with a film premiere and a panel on storytelling.

The night sky is the part that does not need a badge. Saturn was at opposition on Oct. 4. The moon passed near Mars on Oct. 5 and near Jupiter on Oct. 6. The Draconid meteor shower peaks around Oct. 8 and 9. The new moon falls on Oct. 10, the treaty anniversary, which darkens the sky for the meteors.

Stone's line is the claim the week is willing to make: access is up, prices are down, and the applications follow. Starship's September flight is the exhibit, with the caveat attached. It reached orbit. It did not finish the test. Reuse is a demonstrated trick on Falcon 9 and a promise on the vehicle that just flew once to orbit. The revolution in the title is uneven. The week is the industry's argument that the direction is set.