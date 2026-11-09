NASA Seeks New Astronauts to Live and Work on the Moon, Opening Applications for First Lunar Base Class

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA has opened applications for its next class of astronauts, the first group recruited specifically to help build and staff a permanent base on the moon.

Aspiring astronauts have until Dec. 3 to apply. NASA expects to make its final selection by late 2027, with new candidates beginning training by early 2028, the same year the agency intends to return astronauts to the lunar surface.

It will be NASA's 25th astronaut class since the original Mercury Seven in 1959.

A new mission

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said selectees "could walk on the Moon, live and work at the Moon Base," and help develop systems for future crewed missions to Mars.

NASA official Randy Bresnik urged candidates to apply quickly, saying that by then "we're going to have people on the moon — so don't delay."

"For those who apply, becoming a NASA astronaut is more than a career opportunity," said Scott Tingle, NASA's chief astronaut and chair of the Astronaut Selection Board.

Requirements

Only U.S. citizens may apply. Candidates need a master's degree in science, technology, engineering or mathematics, a medical qualification, pilot training or at least two years of relevant doctoral study, plus three years of professional experience.

The new class will study spacewalking, lunar geology and high-performance aircraft operations, among other areas.

Competitive process

NASA's last call in 2024 drew over 8,000 applicants, and only 10 candidates were selected in September 2025. NASA has selected 370 astronaut candidates since the 1960s and currently has 32 active astronauts.

Commercial partners

NASA also selected eight companies, including Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and SpaceX, to compete for lunar delivery missions.