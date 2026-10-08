NEW YORK — The New York Times' Wordle puzzle for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, served up a slightly old-fashioned verb that challenged many players to think beyond everyday vocabulary.

Wordle No. 1937 required solvers to identify a five-letter word that means to scatter or spread things across an area. Players who want to protect their winning streak without giving away the full answer can use the hints below before scrolling to the solution.

How difficult was today's puzzle?

Today's puzzle drew mixed reviews for difficulty. The word took players an average of 4.8 guesses out of six, according to the Times' Wordle review as cited by Insider Gaming, which described the puzzle as a bit easier than the previous couple of days.

PC Guide rated the puzzle moderately challenging, noting that the word is not used very often in daily conversation.

The answer uses mostly common letters, but its unusual ending trips up players who rely on standard opening guesses.

Spoiler-free hints for Wordle #1937

For players who want help without the answer, here are progressive clues, starting broad and narrowing down:

The answer is a verb.

It means to scatter or spread things in a disorderly way.

You might do this with flower petals along a path, seeds across a field or clothes across a bedroom floor.

The word contains just one traditional vowel.

The word begins with a consonant.

There are no repeated letters.

The word starts with the letter S.

The word ends with the letter W.

The only vowel, E, sits in the fourth position.

The word rhymes with BLUE, TRUE and CREW.

Parade noted that the answer contains one vowel and one "sometimes vowel," a reference to the letter W, which acts as a vowel sound when paired with E.

Best starting words

Players looking for a strong start on Thursday may have benefited from opening words that test S, T, R and E early. Insider Gaming suggested starter words including STORM, STRAW, STERN, STOLE and SWEAT.

A common opener such as STARE or STALE would have revealed several letters in their correct positions immediately, leaving players to work out the unusual ending.

Players who opened with vowel-heavy words such as ADIEU or AUDIO would have learned only that E is in the answer, making the solve more difficult.

Strategy tips

Wordle experts recommend a few strategies that would have helped on Thursday:

Focus on letter patterns. Once players identify S, T and R at the start, the number of possible answers narrows sharply. Words such as STREP, STRAY, STREW and STRUT share the same opening.

Consider less common endings. Many players instinctively try endings such as -Y, -E or -T. Words ending in W are relatively rare in Wordle, which can make them harder to spot.

Remember that W and Y can act as vowels. Words with only one traditional vowel often use letters such as W or Y to create vowel sounds, as in Thursday's answer.

Use hard mode wisely. Players using hard mode must reuse revealed hints in subsequent guesses, which can make it difficult to test multiple endings at once.

Today's Wordle answer

Spoiler warning: The answer to Wordle No. 1937 appears below.

The answer to Wordle on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, is STREW.

Strew means to scatter or spread things untidily over a surface or area. It is commonly used in phrases such as "flowers were strewn along the aisle" or "clothes strewn across the floor." The past participle, strewn, is often more familiar than the base verb.

The word comes from Old English and has been in use for more than a thousand years. Its long "oo" sound comes from the EW letter combination, a reminder that Wordle tracks spelling rather than sound.

Recent Wordle answers

Here are the 10 most recent Wordle answers before Thursday's puzzle, according to PC Guide:

Oct. 7: PROVE

Oct. 6: DIMLY

Oct. 5: MOCHA

Oct. 4: SHACK

Oct. 3: PEEVE

Oct. 2: USURY

Oct. 1: RITZY

Sept. 30: RIVER

Sept. 29: SCUBA

Sept. 28: TRUNK

Players looking ahead should note that answers are no longer guaranteed to be unique. On Feb. 2, 2026, the Times began reintroducing older words into the rotation, starting with CIGAR, the first-ever Wordle solution. That means previously used answers could appear again.

How Wordle works

Wordle gives players six attempts to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, tiles change color to show how close the guess was.

A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct spot. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in a different spot. A gray tile means the letter does not appear in the answer.

Only valid English words are accepted as guesses.

The game resets at midnight local time, giving players around the world a new puzzle each day.

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle, who originally built the game for his partner before releasing it publicly in October 2021. The game quickly became a global phenomenon, and The New York Times bought it in early 2022 for an undisclosed price in the low seven figures.

The puzzle now sits at the center of the Times' games app, alongside Connections, Strands, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword.

Coming up

A new Wordle puzzle, No. 1938, will be released at midnight local time on Friday, Oct. 9.