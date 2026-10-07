NEW YORK — The New York Times released Wordle puzzle No. 1936 at midnight Wednesday, and players who struggled with recent tricky answers may find some relief. Today's word is a common verb that many solvers should recognize quickly.

According to the NYT's WordleBot data cited by gaming outlets, today's answer takes players an average of about 4.8 guesses out of six, making it somewhat easier than the past couple of puzzles.

For those who want to solve it on their own, hints are listed below, moving from general to specific. The full answer appears near the end of this article.

How Wordle works

Wordle challenges players to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the tiles change color to show how close the guess was.

A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in a different position. A gray tile means the letter does not appear in the word.

A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time, and everyone gets the same word.

Today's Wordle hints

Hint 1: Today's word is a verb.

Hint 2: Think of what you do when you show that a claim is true.

Hint 3: You might do this by providing evidence, facts or a convincing argument.

Hint 4: There are two vowels in today's word.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters.

Hint 6: The word begins with a consonant.

Hint 7: The word also has a meaning in baking, describing what happens when bread dough is left to rise.

More specific clues

The word begins with the letter P.

The word ends with the letter E.

The second letter is R.

The vowels are O and E, in the third and fifth positions.

The least common letter in the word is V.

The word rhymes with "move" and "groove."

Why today's puzzle could still trip players up

While the answer is a familiar word, it belongs to a family of similar-looking five-letter words that can catch players out.

Words ending in "-ROVE," such as DROVE, GROVE and TROVE, share four letters with today's answer. Players who land on the "-ROVE" ending without knowing the first letter could burn several guesses cycling through the options.

Other close candidates include PROBE, PROSE and PRONE, which share the same first three letters.

One strategy is to use a guess that tests several possible first letters at once, rather than trying each candidate word in turn.

Today's Wordle answer

Spoiler warning: The answer to today's puzzle is below.

The answer to Wordle No. 1936 on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, is PROVE.

What does PROVE mean?

Prove is a verb meaning to establish the truth or validity of something through evidence or argument. A scientist might prove a theory through experiments, or a lawyer might try to prove a case in court.

The word can also mean to turn out to be, as in a plan that proves useful.

In baking, to prove dough means to let it rest and rise before baking, a step familiar to home bakers and fans of television baking competitions.

Recent Wordle answers

Here are the answers from the previous 10 puzzles:

Oct. 6: DIMLY

Oct. 5: MOCHA

Oct. 4: SHACK

Oct. 3: PEEVE

Oct. 2: USURY

Oct. 1: RITZY

Sept. 30: RIVER

Sept. 29: SCUBA

Sept. 28: TRUNK

Sept. 27: SLOOP

Wordle rarely repeats answers, so checking recent solutions can help players rule out options.

Tips for tomorrow's puzzle

Choose a strong starting word with common letters, such as E, A, R, S and T.

Watch for word families. Groups of similar words, like the "-ROVE" set, are a common trap.

Test multiple letters at once. When stuck between several candidates, a guess that eliminates multiple letters can save attempts.

Don't forget double letters. Recent answers such as PEEVE and USURY featured repeated letters.

About Wordle

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle and released publicly in October 2021. The New York Times bought the game in early 2022, and it has since become one of the most popular parts of its games lineup, alongside Connections, Strands, Spelling Bee and the crossword.

Wordle puzzle No. 1937 will be released at midnight local time Thursday, Oct. 8.