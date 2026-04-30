PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump unleashed a fiery accusation on Truth Social Wednesday, claiming that former FBI Director James Comey used "86" — a mob term for "kill him" — in a veiled threat against him, interpreting the phrase "86 47" as a coded call to assassinate the sitting or former president.

In the post, which quickly went viral and sparked intense debate, Trump wrote: "86 is a mob term for kill him. They say 86 him! 86 47 means kill President Trump. James Comey, who is a Dirty Cop, one of the worst, knows this full well! EIGHT MILES OUT, SIX FEET DOWN! Didn't he also lie to the FBI about this??? I think so! President DJT."

The message references Trump's Secret Service code name "47" and escalates long-running tensions between Trump and Comey, whom Trump has repeatedly labeled a "dirty cop" responsible for the Russia investigation that shadowed his first term. Trump has often accused Comey and other officials of bias and misconduct, and this latest post frames the language as a direct threat.

Comey has not publicly responded to the specific allegation as of Wednesday afternoon. The former FBI director has been a vocal critic of Trump since his 2017 firing, authoring books and appearing frequently in media to discuss the former president's actions and the events surrounding the 2016 election interference probe.

The phrase "86" has slang origins in the restaurant industry meaning to remove or cancel an item, but it has also been associated in some criminal contexts with more sinister meanings like elimination. Trump's interpretation ties it explicitly to mob terminology and a threat against his life, a serious claim that could draw attention from law enforcement or spark further political controversy.

Trump's post comes amid heightened security concerns for public figures and ongoing discussions about political violence following multiple assassination attempts against him in recent years. Supporters quickly amplified the message, viewing it as further evidence of a "deep state" plot against Trump, while critics dismissed it as another example of inflammatory rhetoric designed to rally his base.

The Truth Social post generated immediate backlash and support across platforms. Some legal experts noted that while heated political speech is protected, explicit threats or incitement could cross legal lines, though Trump framed the statement as an accusation rather than a direct threat. Comey's past testimony and public statements have often been scrutinized, including his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the Russia probe.

This latest exchange fits a pattern of Trump using Truth Social to directly engage with critics and revisit past grievances. Since leaving office, he has frequently targeted Comey, former intelligence officials and others involved in investigations during his presidency. The post also references "EIGHT MILES OUT, SIX FEET DOWN," which some interpreted as a cryptic or threatening phrase, though its exact meaning remains unclear.

Political analysts say Trump's messaging continues to energize his core supporters ahead of future political battles. With midterms approaching and speculation about a potential 2028 run, Trump remains a dominant force in Republican politics, using his platform to shape narratives and attack perceived enemies.

The Secret Service and law enforcement agencies routinely investigate threats against protected officials, including former presidents. No immediate statement was released regarding any formal review of Trump's claims, but the public nature of the accusation is likely to draw scrutiny.

Comey, who served as FBI director from 2013 to 2017, has maintained that his actions were guided by duty and the rule of law. He has written extensively about his interactions with Trump, describing tense meetings and what he viewed as attempts to compromise the independence of the FBI.

The ongoing feud highlights deep divisions in American politics, where personal and institutional animosities often play out publicly. Trump's supporters see him as a victim of unfair targeting by the intelligence community, while critics argue his rhetoric undermines trust in institutions and escalates dangerous polarization.

As the post continues circulating, it adds another chapter to the long-running Trump-Comey saga. Whether it leads to any formal investigation or remains a social media flashpoint remains to be seen. For now, it serves as a reminder of the raw, unfiltered style that has defined Trump's political brand.

Trump's message underscores his continued influence and willingness to confront adversaries directly. In an era of heightened political tension, such statements carry significant weight, influencing public discourse and potentially shaping future legal or political developments.

The former president's use of Truth Social as his primary communication channel allows him to bypass traditional media filters and speak directly to millions of followers. This post, like many before it, blends personal grievance, conspiracy-tinged language and political messaging in a way that resonates strongly with his base.

As reactions continue to pour in, the exchange between Trump and his critics over the meaning and implications of "86 47" is likely to fuel further debate about political rhetoric, threats and accountability in public life.