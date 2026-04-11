SAN FRANCISCO — Security lines at San Francisco International Airport moved steadily Saturday with average TSA wait times hovering between 15 and 25 minutes, offering a relatively smooth start to the weekend for thousands of passengers despite typical spring travel volume.

As of early Saturday morning, live estimates showed standard security screening at SFO averaging around 15 minutes, with some checkpoints reporting waits as low as 12 minutes during off-peak hours and peaking near 22 minutes earlier in the day. TSA PreCheck lanes continued to move faster, often under 10 minutes for eligible travelers.

SFO, one of the busiest airports on the West Coast, operates under the TSA's Screening Partnership Program, using private contractors rather than federal TSA officers for passenger screening. This setup has helped the airport maintain relatively short lines compared to many U.S. hubs, even during busier periods. Airport officials note that average peak waits have stayed under 30 minutes in recent weeks.

Travelers arriving for morning domestic flights reported clearing checkpoints in Boarding Areas A, B, D, F and G without major issues. One checkpoint in Boarding Area F3 remained closed temporarily, potentially shifting some traffic to nearby lanes, but overall flow appeared normal according to real-time trackers.

The MyTSA app and third-party sites like takeofftimer.com showed hourly forecasts indicating waits could climb to 20-25 minutes between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. as more flights depart. Evening hours typically see lighter lines, dropping below 15 minutes after 7 p.m.

"Arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international," SFO advises on its website, a standard recommendation echoed by airlines. With no major alerts posted for excessive delays, most passengers should have ample buffer if they follow that guidance.

SFO handles more than 50 million passengers annually, serving as a key hub for United Airlines and a gateway for transpacific routes. Security checkpoints are located in each terminal's boarding areas, with six main screening points operating on varying schedules — some opening as early as 3:15 a.m. and closing after midnight.

United Airlines recently introduced a TSA wait time estimator in its mobile app for SFO and several other hubs, allowing passengers to check projected lines before leaving home or hotel. The feature draws on historical data and real-time inputs to help travelers time their arrival better.

Passengers with TSA PreCheck, CLEAR or Global Entry enjoy dedicated lanes that significantly cut wait times. PreCheck enrollment allows travelers to keep shoes, belts and light jackets on while using separate bins for laptops and liquids. Officials encourage eligible flyers to use these programs, which can shave 10 to 20 minutes off the process during busy times.

Spring travel season brings increased volume, but SFO has avoided the extreme multi-hour backups seen at some airports during past government funding issues. Because screening is contracted out, the airport was largely insulated from earlier federal staffing disruptions that affected other facilities.

Current conditions reflect a blend of factors: moderate Saturday traffic, stable staffing levels and efficient private screening operations. Real-time data from sources like airlineairport.com and onairparking.com consistently place average waits in the 10- to 30-minute range, with occasional spikes to 40 minutes during heavy surges.

For those without trusted traveler status, preparation remains key. TSA's 3-1-1 liquids rule — 3.4-ounce or smaller containers in a single quart-size bag — helps speed screening. Removing laptops, large electronics and outer layers before reaching the belt also reduces secondary checks.

Travelers should check the official SFO website or MyTSA app for the latest checkpoint status. Factors like weather delays, flight schedule changes or sudden passenger rushes can still cause fluctuations even on otherwise quiet days.

SFO's modern facilities include automated bin systems and advanced imaging technology at most lanes. The airport has invested in passenger flow improvements, including better signage and additional seating near checkpoints to ease congestion.

International travelers face additional steps. Those departing on long-haul flights should factor in potential extra time for document verification. The TSA ConfirmID process, used when identity needs further checking, averages 10-15 minutes but can extend longer depending on the case.

Airline staff and airport ambassadors are available to assist with questions about lanes, prohibited items or accessibility needs. Families with small children or travelers with disabilities can request expedited assistance.

Beyond security, SFO offers extensive dining, shopping and relaxation options post-screening. The airport's terminals feature art installations, yoga rooms and quiet zones for those with layovers.

As Saturday progresses, expect waits to remain manageable unless a major event or weather system disrupts flights. No significant runway or capacity issues were reported for the day, though ongoing FAA rules have slightly reduced hourly arrivals at times.

Passengers flying out later in the weekend should monitor conditions closely. Sunday mornings often see heavier traffic as business and leisure travelers mix.

Experts recommend downloading the MyTSA app, which lets users report actual wait times and view crowd-sourced data alongside official estimates. It also provides item-specific guidance on what can and cannot pass through screening.

For those driving to SFO, real-time traffic on U.S. 101 and surrounding highways can add unexpected time. Parking and ground transportation options include BART, ride-shares and hotel shuttles, all of which should be booked or timed with security buffers in mind.

In recent months, SFO has maintained strong on-time performance relative to its size, aided by efficient security processing. The private screening model has drawn interest from other airports seeking similar reliability.

Travelers with questions about specific checkpoints can check the SFO passenger guide, which details hours for each location: Checkpoint A opens at 4:15 a.m., while others start earlier to accommodate red-eye and early morning departures.

Overall, conditions today at San Francisco International Airport point to a typical busy but not overwhelming security experience. With waits generally in the 15-25 minute range and expedited options available, most passengers who arrive with recommended lead time should clear screening comfortably and make their flights without stress.

As the day unfolds, conditions could shift with passenger volume. Staying informed through official channels remains the best strategy for a smooth journey through one of the nation's most scenic — and strategically located — airports.