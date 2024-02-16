Education is fueling Canva’s growth as the platform evolves into an all-in-one classroom tool shaping the future of education technology

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canva, the world’s only all-in-one visual communication platform, today announced that its worldwide K-12 and higher education user base has exceeded 60 million – a figure that has more than doubled in just the past year. This surge is a result of Canva's commitment to steering the future of edtech, with the company doubling down on investments in the education sector to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global educational landscape.

“The rapid growth we’ve seen in our education product reflects the increasing demand for visual communication tools and visual literacy in the classroom. We’re offering a platform that both empowers teachers to engage with students today and helps students build the skills they’ll need to be competitive in the future,” said Jason Wilmot, Head of Education for Canva. “Today’s students will enter a workforce with jobs that look very different. We’re proud to be supporting our global education community with the essential tools for navigating this shift.”

As design becomes table stakes in the workplace – more than 1.2 million people now list Canva as a core skill on their LinkedIn profile, nearly doubling in the past 12 months – schools and colleges are on the frontlines for preparing students to be career-ready.

Equipping 60 million students and teachers with cutting-edge tools

Canva announced its biggest-ever education launch in October 2023, which included a new library of over 5,000 customizable curricular lessons – featuring classroom materials developed in collaboration with experts like NASA and The New York Times – advanced accessibility features, and a suite of AI tools to save teachers time and boost student creativity.

Since launching these products, Canva has welcomed over 10 million new education users to its platform in just three months, reaching 60 million users globally, and underscoring the demand for a comprehensive learning tool for students and educators.

Visual communication is now pivotal in both professional and educational contexts, with 94% of business leaders expecting employees to possess design skills as visual communication becomes required across every profession, according to Canva’s visual economy report. AI is being rapidly adopted in almost every profession, with teachers leveraging the technology to streamline tasks and increase student engagement. Canva’s AI in Education Study also revealed more than three-quarters of teachers are enthusiastic about integrating the technology into their classrooms.

Bringing visual communication to schools and colleges

Canva for Districts brings the power of Canva’s entire visual communication platform to K-12 students, teachers and administrators. In the United States, Canva has been made available to 24 million students and teachers in districts across the country like Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida, Houston Independent School District in Texas, and Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky.

Wichita Public Schools, the largest and most diverse school district in Kansas, was the first district to partner with Canva starting in 2021. With 96 schools, over 5,000 teachers, and 47,000 students who speak over 100 languages, Canva empowers educators to save time and communicate with students on every level.

“Canva empowers our team to move faster while increasing engagement with our students,” said Robert Dickson, Chief Information Officer, Wichita Public Schools. “We have a beautifully diverse population of students with various learning differences. With Canva, our teachers save time by creating things with one tool that can easily be adapted to meet the needs of all students. Even more exciting, Canva is also giving agency to students who are becoming better communicators and collaborators, essential lifelong skills.”

Countries like the United States, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines and Brazil each have millions of users leveraging Canva as a learning tool. Over the past year, Canva launched partnerships with local schools across Europe, including Rocket School in France, I.E Business School in Spain, and has recently partnered with Poland's Ministry of Education where Canva will be providing its tools to over 5 million users across Polish schools.

The demand for visual communication tools is present at the collegiate level, with colleges and universities looking to equip students for an increasingly visual workforce. Launched just a year ago, Canva for Campus brings the power of Canva’s entire visual communication platform to college and universities. Canva is experiencing a surge of interest from new higher education partners, including the University of California (UC), the world’s leading public research university system, which recently brought the platform to more than 500,000 students and faculty across the university’s network. This agreement demonstrates UC's commitment to visual communication tools as a crucial factor in student success and an essential skill in today’s workplace.

Canva’s commitment to shaping the educational landscape

Since launching in 2019, Canva for Education has evolved into an end-to-end resource for students, educators, and educational administrators worldwide. Driven by Canva’s belief in leveling the playing field, it is ensuring that every classroom, regardless of its location or resources, has equal access to cutting-edge technology, completely free of charge.

Investing in the future of education has emerged as an integral component of Canva’s growth strategy – Canva’s mission to empower the world to design naturally extends into classrooms where educators can drive engagement, students can embrace creativity, and administrators can visually communicate.

The company's strategic investments span every step of the education journey, accelerating its vision to become the edtech platform of choice. With a presence in over 600,000 schools worldwide, Canva is at the forefront of a new era in education, democratizing advanced learning tools and making them more accessible and engaging than ever before.

To learn more about Canva for Education and bring it to your school, visit canva.me/education.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications and collaboration platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, documents, websites, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful.

Canva for Education provides K-12 teachers and students free access to Canva’s full suite of visual communication tools, combined with extra features designed just for the classroom.

