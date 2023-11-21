Australia Alternative Lending Business Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 36.9% to Reach $5.49 Billion this Year - Forecasts to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Australia Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Alternative lending market in Australia is expected to grow by 36.9% on an annual basis to reach US$ 5.49 billion in 2023.
Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Australia remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20.3% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$ 4.01 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 11.50 billion by 2027.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the alternative lending market in Australia, offering insights into market potential, economic indicators, and various aspects of this dynamic landscape. It covers a wide range of topics, from the overall market size and forecasts to detailed analyses of end-user segments, diverse finance models, and payment instrument intricacies.
The Australian alternative lending market is evolving rapidly, driven by changing economic conditions and consumer preferences. This report equips businesses and stakeholders with valuable insights to navigate this dynamic landscape, make informed decisions, and capitalize on market opportunities.
Key Highlights:
Rising Interest Rates and Alternative Lending: As interest rates increase, borrowers in Australia are turning to alternative lenders for low-cost loans. Factors like cheaper interest rates, lower fees, convenience, and faster loan approvals are driving the popularity of alternative lending.
High Loan Disbursals and Global Expansion: The shift toward alternative lenders has led to increased loan disbursals, and this trend is expected to continue in 2023. Alternative lenders are also expanding their footprint globally, leading to more strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.
Customer Acquisition and Loan Growth: With access to credit from traditional banking institutions becoming more challenging, Australian businesses and consumers are flocking to alternative lending providers. This has resulted in significant growth in customer acquisition and loan disbursals for these providers.
Acquisitions for Geographical Expansion: Australian firms are acquiring digital mortgage lenders worldwide to drive geographical expansion and accelerate growth. These acquisitions are expected to strengthen the competitive landscape and industry growth in the short to medium term.
Fundraising for Innovation: To transform the digital lending category in Australia and strengthen their positions in the market, firms are raising venture capital and private equity funding. This funding is being used for platform development, product innovation, and business expansion.
Consumer Behavior Insights: The report also delves into consumer attitudes and behaviors, exploring the impact of age, income, and gender on financial choices. This provides a nuanced understanding of the lending market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|164
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$5.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$11.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.3%
|Regions Covered
|Australia
Scope
Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types
- B2C Loans
- Personal Loan
- Payroll Advance
- Home Improvement
- Education/Student Loans
- Point of Sale
- Auto Loans
- Medical Loans
- B2B Loans
- Lines of Credit
- Merchant Cash Advance
- Invoice Factoring
- Revenue Financing
Australia Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
- By Age
- By Income
- Gender
Australia Economic Indicators
- Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices
- Population
- Unbanked Population
- Unemployment Rate
- Loan Default Rate
Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast
- Transaction Value
- Average Transaction Value
- Transaction Volume
Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User
- End User - Business
- End User - Consumer
Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models
- P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending
- P2P Marketplace Business Lending
- P2P Marketplace Property Lending
- Balance Sheet Consumer Lending
- Balance Sheet Business Lending
- Balance Sheet Property Lending
- Invoice Trading
- Debt Based Securities
- Equity Based Crowd Funding
- Real Estate Crowd funding
Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding
