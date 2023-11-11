DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Underground Mining Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The underground mining market is expected to experience growth driven by the increased adoption of technology and the demand for contractual mining services.

Integration of technology in mining infrastructure, equipment, and services is expected to improve the reliability and safety of underground mining operations. Coal, minerals, and metals will remain key drivers of underground mining, with coal mining offering significant revenue generation opportunities. Stoping will continue to be the preferred underground mining method.

Currently, underground mining accounts for approximately 12% of the total run-of-mine (ROM) production, with Latin America (LATAM) leading in terms of volume, followed closely by Oceania. LATAM will remain a key region for the underground mining market, with Africa and Australia also playing important roles.

Australia is expected to be a critical revenue generator in the Asian subcontinent. Exploration activities in countries like Australia, China, Brazil, India, and Africa are expected to support the expansion of underground mining. The report provides an analysis of dense underground mining locations in Australia, including Western Australia, South Australia, New South Wales (NSW), Queensland, Northern Territory, and Tasmania.

Overall, the underground mining market is poised for growth, driven by technological advancements, contractual mining services, and the continued demand for coal, minerals, and metals.

Rise in Global Metal Yield Contributes to Market Growth

The mining industry has witnessed a remarkable resurgence following the impact of COVID-19, resulting in a favorable year for the sector in terms of annual revenue in 2020. Post-2020, investments in mining activities have continued to increase. This is further fueled by the growing demand for metals, especially precious metals like gold, platinum, silver, and titanium.

This increased demand for metals is expected to be a significant driver for underground mining. There is also a growing need for efficient underground mining of sought-after metals such as copper, zinc, nickel, and iron ore. The sustained growth in global metal production is likely to benefit the underground mining market.

Leading Players in the Underground Mining Market

The report will offer a comprehensive view of the competition landscape in the global underground mining market.

Key companies to be profiled in the competition analysis include

Anglo American Plc

BHP

Rio Tinto

Vale

Alcoa Corporation

Norilsk Nickel

Glencore

Codelco

Jitegemee Holdings Company

Barminco

GBF Underground Mining Company

OZ Minerals

Jiangxi Copper

