SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#asiarisk--Global conduct risk and compliance technology provider MCO (MyComplianceOffice) has been named RegTech of the Year – US Region by the RegTech Association. This members-only award recognizes excellence in scale, growth, investment and contribution to the RegTech industry.

MCO provides compliance management software that enables financial services firms around the world to reduce their risk of misconduct and maintain an ethical culture. MCO’s integrated SaaS platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate they are proactively managing the regulated activities of the company, employees and third-party relationships on a single integrated risk and compliance platform.

“MCO is thrilled to be recognized for our innovative technology and contributions to the RegTech community” stated MCO’s Asia Pacific Director Kelly-Ann McHugh. “We are honored to be part of the RegTech Association and the work they do to champion the RegTech industry in Australia and across the globe. It was a team effort to reach this achievement. I’m so proud of our Asia-Pacific team and our entire organisation for their tireless focus on helping firms uphold their compliance obligations.”

The RegTech Awards uphold the Association's mission to create a global center of excellence and to accelerate RegTech adoption across regulated ecosystems by celebrating the firms who have achieved the greatest industry impact over the past year. The award was announced at the association’s #ACCELERATERegTechGlobal event held at Accenture in New York.

“We’re thankful to be acknowledged for being at the forefront of risk and compliance technology. These awards recognize the crucial role of RegTech in helping firms avoid misconduct, manage compliance obligations and maintain market integrity.” noted MCO’s Chief Revenue Officer Dave Kubersky.

About MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

MCO provides powerful compliance management software that companies around the world use to reduce the risk of misconduct and effectively oversee regulatory obligations. The MCO solution allows firms to address transactional and personal conflicts of interest in a single platform. It is the only fully integrated compliance management platform that uses a global company and security master dataset to identify conflicts across firm transactions (deals, research, and trades), employees, and third parties and provide evidence of regulatory compliance.

MCO is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London, Singapore, Hyderabad, New York, Chicago and Fort Worth.

Learn more at mycomplianceoffice.com

Media:

Lisa Deschamp, Vice President, Global Marketing

MyComplianceOffice

lisa.deschamp@mycomplianceoffice.com