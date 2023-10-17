Take a look at what’s on offer online this week

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An awesome October is shaping up at Juicy Stakes Casino, courtesy of a pair of cool cash specials – with this week’s offers giving a little nod to the upcoming spooky season.

Today’s duo of deals starts here: a monster $800 in Deposit Bonuses! Your chance to haul in a heap of cash to use on three pokies from the Juicy Stakes Casino collection.

Halloween is on the horizon so it’s straight to the spooky slots, kicking off with a 100% bonus up to $100 for The Haunted Carnival. Get your hands on that by depositing $25 or more, while entering the bonus code FETE100. The theme then continues on The Haunted Inn – enter HAUNTED200, reload with $50 or more and get a 200% bonus up to $200.

One more 200% bonus now – all the way up to $500 – simply by depositing $50 or more. The code is WRATH500, the game is Wrath of Thor, and you can grab all these bonuses up until 23rd October.

If that wasn’t enough cash for you, check out Juicy Stakes Casino’s 5% Betterment Campaign. Just Juicy’s way of giving you a little something back. Tap to the Tangente tab, take the wheel on casino favourite Smart Roulette and receive 5% of your stake back for every bet you place. The campaign is live until 22nd October.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “Halloween is drawing near but there’s nothing scary about the two cash specials we’ve got going on this week.

“It’s so important for us to give something back to loyal Juicy Stakes Casino players – and we think $800 in cash bonuses and our 5% cashback campaign is a pretty good way to do it!”

