Take a look at what’s on offer online this week

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new arrival and an old favourite are all set to steal the show at Juicy Stakes Casino this week, with a few nice surprises along the way.

We start with the newest addition to Juicy Stakes’ packed pokie collection, 72 Fortunes – which arrives hand-in-hand with 10 Free Spins! Yep, every single depositing player will be able to try out this new Betsoft game just by logging in between 15th - 18th September.

This four-reel video game is exactly that: for real. With one single payline and that fourth and final reel operating as a bonus reel, you could reveal three game-changing bonuses. Unlock Wukong the Monkey God for the chance to win up to 4,440x your original stake. Multipliers, boosts and respins will all pop up along the way, hopefully helping you discover a fortune.

Then for the classic, the main event, the star of the Juicy Stakes Casino schedule… it’s the $10,000 Sunday Myriad. This Texas Hold ‘Em tournament takes place every single week with that huge prize pool always on offer.

What does change is the format, switching between the Deepstack, the Progressive Bounty and the Big Bounty. The Deepstack is classic poker. You pay your entry fee, that fills the prize pot, you collect your cash. Simple. The Bounty Tournaments are slightly different because part of your entry fee goes into the bounty pool, and the other part goes into the prize pool.

With the Progressive Bounty, at least $25 is awarded for every player you eliminate, while the Big Bounty extends that split further – and a minimum of $75 is earned for ousting your opposition. But beware: the more players you knock out, the bigger the target on your head.

Will you come out on top? Qualify for the Sunday Myriad via satellite tournaments running throughout the week, or alternatively buy-in for $115 + $10 re-entry. It starts at 4pm Eastern this Sunday and every Sunday.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “Another addition to the Juicy Stakes Casino family, we’re over the moon to welcome 72 Fortunes to our collection.

“This brilliant Betsoft slot is sure to be an instant hit – and we know the 10 Free Spins that we’re throwing in definitely will be!”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About Juicy Stakes:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

Media Enquiries

Alex Spencer

Juicy Stakes

T: +1 877 833 1271