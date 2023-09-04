Take a look at what’s on offer online this week

First, a flip of the calendar means a brand new slot of the month – and if you were hoping for a genie-themed adventure, then it’s Wish Granted. And instead of three wishes, it’s Free Spins!

More than 300 spins are up for grabs this month, guaranteed to rub you up the right way. To be granted your first 50, deposit $25 or more and enter bonus code GRANT50. A $35 deposit with GRANT75 will secure 75 Free Spins, then you can earn another 80 with a $40 reload alongside GRANT80.

To complete the set, make a $50 deposit and enter the bonus code GRANT100 for a century of Free Spins. Appearing as if it were magic! The offer runs from 1st - 30th September.

Now moving onto something very, very special. A golden opportunity to earn a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Caribbean. Juicy Stakes Casino are giving away an epic prize which could see you taking your seat at one of the most epic events on the poker tour, the CPT St Maarten.

One of these premium packages is up for grabs; a prize totalling more than $3,000, including buy-in to the $75,000 spectacular. Here’s what you get:

$1,150 buy-in for the CPT St Maarten $75,000 GTD

Five-night stay for two at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort

All meals and beverages at the hotel included

$100 Free Cash Game Buy-In

$600 travel expenses

This eagerly anticipated event takes place between 8th – 13th November, and you could have some fun in the scorching sun by coming through qualifying events over the next week.

Satellites are on the go until 9th September and the Last Chance event takes place on the 10th; that’s your final opportunity to qualify for the big one – where that CPT St Maarten package must be won!

Here’s the schedule – and keep an eye on the Juicy Stakes tournament lobby for the up-to-date info.

CPT St. Maarten Satellite $7 + 0.70

3x CPT St. Maarten Final tickets guaranteed

30th Aug – 9th Sep (6:15/8:15/10:15pm Eastern)

CPT St. Maarten Last Chance $7 + 0.70

1x CPT St. Maarten Final ticket guaranteed

Sun 10th September (4:15pm Eastern)

CPT St. Maarten Final $60 + $6

1x CPT St. Maarten Package GUARANTEED

Sun 10th September (6pm Eastern)

And finally for one more Sunday spectacular, the $10,000 Sunday Myriad. This weekly poker showdown is the biggest event on the Juicy Stakes schedule and is held at the same time, same place, every weekend. One thing that does change is the format, regularly rotating between the Deepstack, the Progressive Bounty and the Big Bounty.

The Deepstack is classic poker as you know it, the Progressive Bounty sees at least $25 awarded for every player you eliminate and the Big Bounty sees that split extended further – with a minimum of $75 earned for ousting the opposition. The more players you eliminate, the bigger the target on your head. So be on your guard!

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “It’s tournament season at Juicy Stakes Casino and everyone is invited. It’s a simply unmissable week!

“The $10,000 Sunday Myriad and the chance to play for $75,000 at one of the biggest events around, courtesy of our CPT St Maarten package – and hundreds of Free Spins with our Slot of the Month!”

