SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INCOMING! Big news on the way as Juicy Stakes Casino adds another stunning slot to their ever-growing collection – and you’ve got the chance to start in style.

The popular online casino is giving you 10 Free Spins on the house, so you can try before you buy on the exciting new addition, April Fury and the Chamber of Scarabs.

A classic explorer adventure from Betsoft, take a step back in time and join April Fury inside the long-forgotten tombs, where you’ll embark on a search for riches. Roam the riddle-filled reels and escape with ancient artefacts – some of which could help you to win 4000x your original bet.

With thrilling features like Hold & Win Bonuses and Paying Wilds, enthralling gameplay and a spectacular soundtrack, this game is as precious as the treasure you’re on the lookout for.

To qualify for the Free Spins, you just need to have deposited once on Juicy Stakes Casino. Ever! So if you tick that box – simply log in, load the game and your spins will be waiting, ready for action. You can claim your Free Spins between 31st August and 3rd September. Enjoy!

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “A warm welcome to our newest addition, April Fury and the Chamber of Scarabs. We’re sure it’ll be an instant hit – but we want Juicy Stakes Casino players to decide that for themselves.

“That’s why we think 10 Free Spins are the perfect way to get started. A little something on us, to dip your toes in and see if it’s the game for you. And hopefully pick up a win along the way, too!”

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

