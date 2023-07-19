SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DigitalTransformation--Orbus Software, a cloud and enterprise architecture solutions provider for accelerated decision-making, today announced that its flagship product OrbusInfinity has successfully completed the Australian Government’s Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment.

IRAP certifies individuals to provide cloud services to Australian government organizations. The assessment helps to ensure that government information and systems are protected according to the Australian Government Information Security Manual.

Being IRAP-assessed demonstrates Orbus’s commitment to providing a secure and reliable SaaS platform to its Australian customers, including Arrow Energy.

Quotes & Commentary:

“Achieving IRAP certification reflects our ability to adhere to the most exacting standards and best practices for security. Cyber resilience is critical for every organization and the Australian government now has reassurance that data is safe and secure in the cloud with Orbus Software. This will aid public sector and financial services organizations in their quest to accelerate operational transformation, move to the cloud and modernize systems.”

Jack Rudnai, Managing Director, APAC, Orbus Software

About Orbus Software

Orbus Software is a leading provider of cloud solutions for strategic decision-making. Its enterprise platform provides a comprehensive view of applications, systems, and data, allowing leaders to make informed decisions, optimize cost, minimize risks, and maintain operational resilience in the face of constant disruption. Customers are predominantly global blue-chip enterprises and government organizations, including AstraZeneca, CIMB Bank, Investec, Three and Saab.Orbus Software's headquarters are in London, with offices in Dubai, New York and Sydney. To learn more, follow Orbus Software on LinkedIn.

Orbus Software Media Contact:

Claire Rowberry

ClearComms Consultancy

E: Claire@clearcommsc.com

T:+1 617 785 5571