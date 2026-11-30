Major League Baseball's offseason trade market is heating up. Several All-Stars are being shopped, and teams are racing to act before a possible work stoppage freezes transactions.

Baseball's offseason was picking up speed by mid-November. Sonny Gray signed with the Twins, and the Royals and Mariners agreed on a six-player trade. Clubs now face added urgency, with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire and the Winter Meetings approaching.

Here are 10 of the biggest trade rumors around baseball.

1. Corey Seager Open To Philadelphia

The Texas Rangers' star shortstop sits at the top of the market. The Rangers are exploring a trade of Seager, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Seager has a no-trade clause, but he is reportedly willing to waive it to join Philadelphia, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The fit makes sense on paper. Adding Seager might move incumbent Trea Turner to the outfield, and it would deepen a lineup that needs more power alongside Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. The Yankees and Rangers have also talked about Seager, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported, but New York's level of interest is unknown.

2. Giants Listening On Logan Webb

San Francisco may move its longtime ace. The Giants are "open to listening to offers" for Webb, a three-time All-Star, per FanSided's Robert Murray. Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic add that the Giants would want a "very strong return."

Webb is coming off a down year. He posted a 4.31 ERA across 160.2 innings in 2026, his worst ERA since 2020. Rival executives are reportedly skeptical that the Giants will get their asking price.

3. Ketel Marte Available In Arizona

The Diamondbacks could move their All-Star second baseman. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that Arizona needs to clear payroll to chase free-agent pitchers. Marte has a no-trade clause, and the club would reportedly like to deal him before a lockout. The Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays are named as possible suitors. The Orioles have also held discussions about Marte.

4. Astros Shopping Christian Walker

Houston could reshape its infield. MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi reported that the Astros are gauging interest in Christian Walker's trade market.

5. Tigers' Riley Greene Mentioned

Detroit's young outfielder has drawn attention. According to Morosi, Tigers left fielder Riley Greene was mentioned as a trade candidate by industry executives at the GM Meetings.

6. Yankees Hunting A Catcher

New York is looking behind the plate. San Diego's Luis Campusano has been identified as a potential Yankees trade target as the club searches for a right-handed-hitting catcher to pair with Austin Wells, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Yankees are also reported to be looking at Fermin, another right-handed-hitting catcher.

7. Mets Could Move Kodai Senga

The Mets may reshape their rotation. Senga could be traded this offseason, though his recent struggles and $14 million salary for 2027 could limit his market, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic. Sean Manaea could also be made available.

8. Marlins Open For Business

Miami is listening on several players. According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, the Marlins are fielding offers for middle infielders Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards, as well as first baseman/outfielder Kyle Stowers.

9. Teams Calling About Nathan Lukes

Toronto's depth is drawing interest. Teams looking for inexpensive outfield help have been calling the Blue Jays about trading for Nathan Lukes, per the Toronto Star's Gregor Chisholm.

10. Athletics' Jacob Wilson Draws Interest

Several big-name shortstops have come up in rumors, and Jacob Wilson is among them, MLB.com reported.

Deals Already Done

Some teams have already acted. Minnesota sent Royce Lewis to the Dodgers in exchange for Bobby Miller, shortly after non-tendering Bailey Ober, Trevor Larnach and Matt Wallner. Seattle also acquired Maikel Garcia in a major swap with Kansas City.

What's Next

Teams face a tight window. With labor talks ongoing and the Winter Meetings on the horizon, executives expect more movement before the calendar flips, though a lockout could halt trades altogether.