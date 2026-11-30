Top 10 MLB Trade Rumors: Corey Seager Eyes Phillies, Giants Open To Logan Webb Deal As Lockout Clock Ticks
Several All-Stars are reportedly available as clubs rush to make deals before the Winter Meetings and a potential work stoppage.
Major League Baseball's offseason trade market is heating up. Several All-Stars are being shopped, and teams are racing to act before a possible work stoppage freezes transactions.
Baseball's offseason was picking up speed by mid-November. Sonny Gray signed with the Twins, and the Royals and Mariners agreed on a six-player trade. Clubs now face added urgency, with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire and the Winter Meetings approaching.
Here are 10 of the biggest trade rumors around baseball.
1. Corey Seager Open To Philadelphia
The Texas Rangers' star shortstop sits at the top of the market. The Rangers are exploring a trade of Seager, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Seager has a no-trade clause, but he is reportedly willing to waive it to join Philadelphia, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.
The fit makes sense on paper. Adding Seager might move incumbent Trea Turner to the outfield, and it would deepen a lineup that needs more power alongside Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. The Yankees and Rangers have also talked about Seager, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported, but New York's level of interest is unknown.
2. Giants Listening On Logan Webb
San Francisco may move its longtime ace. The Giants are "open to listening to offers" for Webb, a three-time All-Star, per FanSided's Robert Murray. Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic add that the Giants would want a "very strong return."
Webb is coming off a down year. He posted a 4.31 ERA across 160.2 innings in 2026, his worst ERA since 2020. Rival executives are reportedly skeptical that the Giants will get their asking price.
3. Ketel Marte Available In Arizona
The Diamondbacks could move their All-Star second baseman. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that Arizona needs to clear payroll to chase free-agent pitchers. Marte has a no-trade clause, and the club would reportedly like to deal him before a lockout. The Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays are named as possible suitors. The Orioles have also held discussions about Marte.
4. Astros Shopping Christian Walker
Houston could reshape its infield. MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi reported that the Astros are gauging interest in Christian Walker's trade market.
5. Tigers' Riley Greene Mentioned
Detroit's young outfielder has drawn attention. According to Morosi, Tigers left fielder Riley Greene was mentioned as a trade candidate by industry executives at the GM Meetings.
6. Yankees Hunting A Catcher
New York is looking behind the plate. San Diego's Luis Campusano has been identified as a potential Yankees trade target as the club searches for a right-handed-hitting catcher to pair with Austin Wells, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Yankees are also reported to be looking at Fermin, another right-handed-hitting catcher.
7. Mets Could Move Kodai Senga
The Mets may reshape their rotation. Senga could be traded this offseason, though his recent struggles and $14 million salary for 2027 could limit his market, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic. Sean Manaea could also be made available.
8. Marlins Open For Business
Miami is listening on several players. According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, the Marlins are fielding offers for middle infielders Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards, as well as first baseman/outfielder Kyle Stowers.
9. Teams Calling About Nathan Lukes
Toronto's depth is drawing interest. Teams looking for inexpensive outfield help have been calling the Blue Jays about trading for Nathan Lukes, per the Toronto Star's Gregor Chisholm.
10. Athletics' Jacob Wilson Draws Interest
Several big-name shortstops have come up in rumors, and Jacob Wilson is among them, MLB.com reported.
Deals Already Done
Some teams have already acted. Minnesota sent Royce Lewis to the Dodgers in exchange for Bobby Miller, shortly after non-tendering Bailey Ober, Trevor Larnach and Matt Wallner. Seattle also acquired Maikel Garcia in a major swap with Kansas City.
What's Next
Teams face a tight window. With labor talks ongoing and the Winter Meetings on the horizon, executives expect more movement before the calendar flips, though a lockout could halt trades altogether.
© Copyright 2026 IBTimes AU. All rights reserved.