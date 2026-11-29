MILWAUKEE — Kel'el Ware had a career-high 30 points with 13 rebounds, Ryan Rollins had a season-high 28 points and Brayden Burries added 20 as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-111 on Saturday night in a matchup of short-handed teams.

Ware did his damage off the bench. He had 30 points and 13 rebounds as a reserve, shooting 12-of-16. Rollins was hot from outside, adding 28 points, 6 assists and 7 three-pointers.

Third Quarter Turnaround

Oklahoma City controlled the first half. The Thunder won the second quarter 38-31 and led by six at the break.

Milwaukee flipped the game after halftime. The Bucks outscored OKC 34-18 in the third quarter, turning a six-point halftime deficit into a 10-point lead entering the fourth.

The Thunder pushed back, but the Bucks answered. With 2:17 left, Ousmane Dieng found Ryan Rollins in the corner for a three that put the Bucks up 110-103.

Dieng filled the box score. He had 13 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and was a game-high plus-25.

Burries also played a key role. The rookie finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and went 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Milwaukee won the battle on the glass 61-51 and scored 22 second-chance points.

Gilgeous-Alexander Not Enough

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 34 points and eight assists. He had less help after halftime. He had 19 points and 5 assists at halftime, shot 6-of-15 from the field in the second half, and got to the free-throw line only twice.

Ajay Mitchell scored 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting, and Alex Caruso added 13 off the bench. Isaiah Hartenstein had 12 rebounds but went just 1 of 7 from the field. Oklahoma City attempted only nine free throws to Milwaukee's 27.

Injuries Pile Up

Both teams were missing key players. The Bucks were without Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kyle Kuzma. The Thunder were without Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault spoke about the team's approach while short-handed. "We're trying to make investments in our season, the short-term and long-term future of the team given the circumstances," he said.

Thunder Skid Continues

The loss extended a rough stretch for Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 10-10 after 20 games, on a four-game losing streak, and near the Western Conference Play-In line. They started 8-2 and have lost eight of their last 10.

For Milwaukee, the win snapped a two-game losing streak. The Bucks had lost 113-98 at Detroit on Friday night. Milwaukee improved to 3-17.

Up Next

The Bucks host San Antonio on Monday. The Thunder visit Brooklyn on Monday.