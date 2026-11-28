Ron Harper, the former Chicago Bulls guard and five-time NBA champion, is receiving support from basketball fans and sports figures after sharing the death of an aunt he described as his favorite. He posted about the loss as he and his family headed into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Harper first shared the news in a post on X. "I lost my favorite aunt today and it hurts so you'll never understand what someone is going thru just pray for them," he wrote.

On Thanksgiving Eve, he followed up with a reflection on grief and gratitude. "After a tough few days after losing my aunt and thanksgiving is here we should all be thankful for love ones here and the ones that we lost. Remember the best in life," the 5x NBA Champ wrote on X on November 26.

Harper did not publicly identify his aunt or give details about her death. Little is known about Ron Harper's aunt, but his message following her passing makes it clear that he was very close to her.

Griffin, Fans Respond

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, now a prominent sports analyst, was among those who replied. "Praying for you and the fam OG," Griffin wrote.

Fans filled Harper's replies with condolences. One wrote, "Sorry for your loss Ron. My condolences to you and your Family." Another reflected on the pain of holiday gatherings after a death, writing, "It's the empty seats that get me Ron. Knowing they won't fill that seat again really makes it difficult for me."

The holiday season is often especially hard for families grieving a recent loss, and Harper's message about appreciating loved ones struck a chord with many followers who shared their own experiences.

The post came during a difficult stretch for Harper. He also recently reacted to the death of former Denver Broncos linebacker and ESPN broadcaster Tom Jackson, with a message that included "a Ohio brother." Both men have roots in Ohio. Harper grew up in Dayton, Ohio.

A Championship Career

Harper is best known as a key piece of the Bulls' second three-peat in the 1990s. He played in the NBA from 1986 to 2001, after being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 1986 draft.

A high-scoring guard early in his career with Cleveland and later the Los Angeles Clippers, Harper rebuilt his game in Chicago. He became a defensive-minded starter next to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and his size and length at guard were an important part of the Bulls' defense as they won titles in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

He joined the Bulls in 1994 free agency after Michael Jordan's temporary retirement. Jordan returned late that season, and Harper's role grew as the Bulls built one of the most dominant teams in NBA history.

After the Bulls dynasty broke up, Harper reunited with coach Phil Jackson in Los Angeles. He won five NBA championships: three with the Chicago Bulls and two with the Los Angeles Lakers. His title runs with the Lakers came alongside Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant before he retired in 2001.

Life After Basketball

Since retiring, Harper has remained a familiar presence among fans, often sharing personal reflections and memories from his playing days on social media. In July, he posted a birthday tribute to his late mother.

He has also spoken openly about personal challenges. Harper has spoken about living with a severe stutter and works with the National Stuttering Association and the Stuttering Foundation. His openness has made him an advocate for people who stutter, particularly young people.

He has also stayed involved in youth basketball. He took part in a four-day youth camp in Abu Dhabi and traveled to India in 2020 for the launch of the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program.

Harper's Thanksgiving message ended with a simple reminder that resonated with many of his followers: be thankful for the loved ones who are still here, and remember those who are gone.