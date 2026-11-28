VALENCIA, Spain — Marc Marquez, one of the most successful riders in motorcycle racing history, stunned the MotoGP paddock by announcing that this weekend's Valencia Grand Prix will be his last race. The decision comes weeks after he clinched another world championship.

The 33-year-old Spaniard made the announcement just before the first practice session at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, holding up placards with messages to fans and the paddock.

"This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history," one read, according to Autosport. Another said: "We'll talk later but first thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey."

A Champion Walks Away At The Top

The announcement came as a shock because Marquez is leaving at the peak of his powers. He wrapped up his eighth premier-class title at Portimao, bringing his total to 10 world championships across all classes.

He also had a two-year contract with Ducati covering the 2027 and 2028 seasons and was due to test the new 850cc machine on Tuesday, when the sport begins preparing for its next era of technical rules.

Marquez has not yet explained why he decided to retire, saying only that he would speak later. More details are expected after the weekend's racing.

Comeback From Career-Threatening Injury

His title this season capped one of the most remarkable comebacks in modern sport. In 2020, Marquez suffered a severe arm injury in a crash at Jerez that required four operations and kept him away from his best form for years.

Many in the paddock wondered whether he would ever again fight for championships. After moving away from Honda, the team with which he won six premier-class titles, Marquez rebuilt his career on Ducati machinery and returned to the front of the field.

This season he overcame a 102-point deficit on his way to the title, a comeback that underlined his relentless competitiveness.

Weekend Action Continues

On track, Marco Bezzecchi topped the first practice session at Valencia, with Marquez second. The Spaniard will now aim to sign off with one more strong result in front of a home crowd expected to give him an emotional farewell.

Riders and team members reacted with surprise as news spread through the paddock. Marquez has been the dominant figure of his generation, known for an aggressive riding style, remarkable saves from near-crashes and a willingness to push machinery to its limits.

Questions For Ducati

His retirement leaves Ducati with an unexpected gap in its factory lineup for 2027. The Italian manufacturer had planned to pair Marquez with Pedro Acosta, the young Spanish star seen as one of the sport's brightest talents. Ducati now needs to find a new partner for Acosta, a search that will begin immediately and could reshape the rider market.

The timing is especially significant because 2027 brings new technical regulations, including the switch to 850cc engines. Teams have spent years developing their packages for the new era, and rider lineups are central to those plans.

A Legacy Secure

Marquez's career statistics place him among the greatest riders the sport has produced. His 10 world titles span the smaller classes and MotoGP, and his record includes dozens of race wins and pole positions.

Beyond the numbers, his comeback after the 2020 injury has become a defining story of resilience. Fans who doubted he could return to his best watched him not only win again but beat a new generation of fast riders.

Sunday's Valencia Grand Prix will now serve as a farewell to one of motorsport's biggest names, and Marquez has promised to say more once the racing is done.