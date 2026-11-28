STAMFORD, Conn. — Jermaine Haley, the Australian wrestler known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, has died at age 38, the company announced Friday. Colleagues and fans across the wrestling world responded with shock and grief.

WWE said he died due to "medical complications" and did not provide details. The article reporting his death did not say where he died.

In its statement, the company paid tribute to both the performer and the man. WWE said Haley was "a larger-than-life figure in WWE." It added: "[M]ore importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague." WWE's social media post said it was "devastated to announce" his death and offered condolences to his "family, friends and fans."

Born Jermaine Haley, Reed is survived by his pregnant wife, Paige, and their young daughter.

Recent Appearances

Reed's death came just weeks after his last match. His last WWE appearance was at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where he faced Oba Femi, about three weeks before his death. During the Nov. 7 event in Riyadh, Oba Femi threw him off the stage through tables during the World Tag Team Championship match. Reports said he was injured in the stunt. WWE has not said whether his death was related to that injury.

He had not wrestled since. Although Reed reportedly returned home on November 18, he did not make an appearance on Monday Night RAW this week.

Tributes Pour In

News of his death spread quickly through the locker room. According to Bryan Alvarez, wrestlers learned of Reed's death during a meet-and-greet. A graphic featuring Reed was shown before Friday's SmackDown, which had been taped Monday in Wichita.

WWE honored him in front of fans the same night. On Friday, WWE also did a live event where they honored him with a ten-bell salute. The ring announcer told the crowd: "We ask you to please stand as we honor Jermaine with a ten-bell salute."

Fellow Australian Rhea Ripley, one of WWE's biggest stars, was among the first to respond. Ripley shared a backstage picture of herself and Bronson Reed, calling him "big bro" and adding that she was "shattered." Both performers made their way through the Australian wrestling circuit to become the main event WWE attractions.

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer wrote that he was "So stunned about Bronson Reed's death." Grayson Waller dropped his on-screen character to post an emotional tribute to his fellow Australian.

The response crossed company lines. Talent from WWE, AEW, TNA, and other promotions have taken to social media to pay tribute to Reed and offer their condolences to his loved ones. AEW's Brian Cage, a former opponent, recalled working with Reed as Jonah, saying they had some of his best matches together in Australia. WWE's Lexis King recalled watching Reed recover from injuries and transform himself physically at the Performance Center. He said Reed always had a positive attitude and was someone he looked up to.

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner also paid tribute to Reed with a short message. Kaylia Capri expressed her disbelief over Reed's passing.

From Adelaide To WWE

He was born in 1988 in Adelaide, South Australia. Before WWE, he competed on several international circuits under the name Jonah Rock.

He joined WWE's developmental system in 2019. In January 2019, Haley's signing was announced along with 11 other recruits, and he reported to the company's developmental territory. He won gold in NXT before moving up. He was an NXT North American Champion.

He became a fixture on WWE's main shows. He made his WWE main roster debut in 2022. He won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024. He was part of The Vision faction in the company at the time of his death.

Known for his size and surprising agility, Reed became a popular figure with fans, particularly for his towering splash off the top rope. Colleagues described him as a friendly, generous presence backstage. One tribute noted that Bronson was ALWAYSSSS so so kind & just the most polite person.

WWE has not announced funeral arrangements or further details about his death.