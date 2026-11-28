SALT LAKE CITY — Jamal Murray scored 36 points to rally the Denver Nuggets to a 120-107 victory over the Utah Jazz in NBA Cup group play on Friday night. Denver ended the game on a 12-0 run after trailing late in the fourth quarter.

Nikola Jokic tallied 17 points, 15 assists, and nine rebounds for the Nuggets. Christian Braun added 20 points and eight rebounds.

The win, however, did not carry Denver into the tournament's knockout round. According to The Gazette in Colorado Springs, the Nuggets didn't advance, and a bigger win might have given them "an outside shot" at the knockout stage.

Keyonte George scored 25 points and Darryn Peterson added 20 to lead the Jazz.

Murray Takes Over

Murray did most of his damage after halftime. He finished with 36 points on 20 shots, plus 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 assist. He scored 28 second-half points, more than any other player scored in the entire game.

He was efficient throughout. Murray shot 12 of 20 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and made 9 of 10 free throws. He was a plus-23 in his minutes.

He also set the tone early. Murray opened the game with a right-handed reverse layup about 2 minutes in, giving Denver a 7-0 lead.

Strong Start Fades

Denver controlled the opening period. The Nuggets led 24-10 deep into the period, with Jokic scoring three baskets and assisting on three others. Denver took a 27-22 lead into the second quarter.

The Jazz quickly wiped out the deficit. Utah took its first lead, 31-29, early in the second quarter after Brice Sensabaugh's 3-pointer capped a 9-2 run. Utah outscored Denver 31-25 in the period and led 53-52 at halftime.

The third quarter was close. The teams traded baskets. Utah led for most of the period, reaching a six-point edge at 81-75 on a Mykhailiuk layup. Denver won the quarter 33-32, and the game was tied at 85 entering the fourth.

Late Surge Decides It

Utah appeared to seize control midway through the final period. Utah took a 102-97 lead after Ace Bailey threw down an alley-oop dunk.

Denver answered immediately. The Nuggets answered with an 11-0 run, and Murray's step-back 3-pointer gave them a 108-104 lead with 3:25 left.

The Jazz had one more push. Mykhailiuk hit a 3 to cut it to one, but Denver then scored on five straight possessions, ending with a Murray finger-roll layup and a free throw. Utah did not score again, and Denver won the fourth quarter 35-22.

Jokic's Off Shooting Night

Jokic again ran the offense but struggled to finish. He shot 7 of 19 from the field and 5 of 16 inside the arc. The Gazette noted that Denver's bigs didn't do a good job of exploiting the Jazz's frontcourt.

That was notable because Utah was thin up front. Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Mo Bamba were out. Utah's remaining centers were Jusuf Nurkić, Jaxson Hayes, and Kyle Filipowski.

Ball Security And Free Throws

Denver won the game through ball control and free throws rather than long-range volume. Denver shot 41.7% from three, had 9 turnovers, held a 29-10 advantage in points off turnovers, and went 24-of-26 from the line (+11 on free throws).

Utah committed 19 turnovers, including six by George.

The Jazz relied more on the 3-pointer. Utah took 44 three-point attempts to Denver's 24, outscoring Denver by 12 on threes. The Jazz shot 14 of 44 from deep.

Utah's reserves also outplayed Denver's. Utah's bench outscored Denver's reserves 49-25. DeRozan led the bench with 10 points, six from the free-throw line.

Denver also won the inside battle, outscoring Utah 58-48 in the paint.

Jazz Notes

George was sharp from outside, going 9 of 14 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Peterson, the rookie guard, added five rebounds and three assists. Svi Mykhailiuk had 18 off the bench. Jusuf Nurkic had a team-high 11 assists.

Nurkic was making his first appearance of the season. He made his season debut after missing Utah's first 19 games with a toe injury. Hayes added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

The loss dropped Utah to 3-17.

Nuggets Notes

Denver welcomed back a rotation player. Julian Strawther made his season debut after missing the first 16 games with a knee sprain. He scored five points.

There was also a change in the backcourt rotation. Ryan Nembhard replaced Tyus Jones at backup point guard. Cameron Johnson added 14 points and was a game-high plus-27, and Aaron Gordon contributed eight points and six rebounds.

The Nuggets improved to 11-6. They sit seventh in the Western Conference.

Up Next

Denver's four-game road trip continues Sunday in Toronto. The Jazz host Phoenix on Sunday.