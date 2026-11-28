COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lionel Messi's defense of the MLS title ended in heartbreak Friday night. A late goal from the Columbus Crew knocked Inter Miami out of the playoffs in the first round.

Defending champions Inter Miami CF were eliminated from the 2026 Major League Soccer playoffs after a 1-0 loss against the Columbus Crew in the second game of the round one best-of-three series on Friday night.

Columbus already held the upper hand going into the match. The No. 7 seed Crew won the first game of the series 3-0 on Nov. 21 at Nu Stadium, entering Friday's game at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Ohio with the advantage.

Late Winner Decides It

The game stayed scoreless until the final minutes. Santiago Rodríguez scored a stunning late goal for Columbus, volleying home from close range after a goalmouth scramble minutes before the full-time whistle. Spanish-language outlet DSN described it as a stoppage-time goal.

Miami had its chances to keep the series alive. Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and defender Micael both turned aside point-blank chances to keep Columbus off the board in the 64th minute. Messi nearly set up the opener. Casemiro scored after heading in a free kick from Messi in the 76th minute, but the goal was waved off due to an offsides call.

Conditions were difficult. Argentine newspaper La Nación said the match was played on a cold, rainy night in Ohio and called the defeat the most painful possible end to Messi's title defense.

Another Early Exit

The loss repeats a frustrating pattern for Miami in the postseason. This is the second time since Messi joined in 2023 that Miami lost in the first round. In 2024, Atlanta United beat them in the third game of the series. This is the first time they've been knocked out in two matches.

Miami's struggles against top opponents showed up during the season as well. According to ESPN, the team had home-form problems all season and had only one win against another playoff team since mid-July.

Columbus Rolls On

For Columbus, the win continued a remarkable turnaround. Coach Laurent Courtois' side advances to the Eastern Conference semifinals. The article says they were in last place in early September and have won eight straight games.

What's Next For Messi

The defeat raises fresh questions about how much longer the 39-year-old will keep playing. Messi has already stepped away from international soccer. Messi brought the curtain down on his Argentina career in Buenos Aires, scoring his 126th and final goal for his country in a friendly win over Benin.

He remains under contract in Miami, however. He remains contracted to the Herons until 2028, having signed a contract extension at the end of the 2025 season.

There has been speculation about a return to Argentina to finish his career. When asked earlier this season about links to his boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, coach Cristian "Kily" González said the choice was Messi's alone. "I want him to be happy. It is a decision that belongs exclusively to him," Gonzalez said.

Messi has not commented publicly on his plans since the loss.

Still Productive

Individually, Messi remained among the league's best players. He finished 2026 with 26 goals and 17 assists and again won the MLS Golden Boot. He could not find the net in the playoffs, however, and the early exit leaves him without another trophy this year.

Looking Ahead

Miami must now regroup for 2027. The team will announce end-of-year roster decisions in the coming days. Its 2027 season includes the MLS sprint season, the Concacaf Champions Cup, and the Leagues Cup. The 2027 MLS opener is Feb. 19 against FC Cincinnati at Nu Stadium.

Whether Messi will be on the field for that opener remains the biggest question facing the club.