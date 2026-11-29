HOUSTON — Alperen Sengun scored 21 points, Amen Thompson added 20 points, and the Houston Rockets beat a Philadelphia 76ers team without its three biggest stars, 131-93 on Saturday night.

Philadelphia played without LeBron James (low back/sciatica management), Joel Embiid (right plantar fascia injury management), and Jaylen Brown (left hamstring injury management). Dominick Barlow (lower back injury management) and Dean Wade (left hamstring injury management) also sat out. The game was on the second night of a back-to-back for Philadelphia.

Balanced Houston Attack

Sengun was efficient in the paint. He finished with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting, plus 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Thompson had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, plus 5 rebounds and 5 assists. He did much of his damage in transition, going 6 for 6 on fast-break chances for 12 points.

The scoring was spread across the roster. Jabari Smith Jr. had 17 points, Kevin Durant 16 and Tari Eason 15 off the bench. Smith made 4 of 7 3-pointers.

The Rockets shot exceptionally well. Houston shot a season-high 59% from the field and made 17 of 35 three-pointers. The ball movement was crisp: the Rockets had 36 assists and only nine turnovers, their fifth straight game with 30 or more assists.

Houston dominated in transition and inside, outscoring Philadelphia 32-13 on fast-break points and 66-48 in the paint.

How It Unfolded

Durant got Houston going early. He scored 14 in the first quarter, his best scoring quarter of the season. Houston led 36-26 after one quarter and 12 at halftime, helped by an eight-point second quarter from Fred VanVleet.

Philadelphia opened hot from deep but couldn't keep it up. The 76ers made 4 of 5 threes to start but finished 9 of 34 from deep.

The game got away from the 76ers late. Toward the end of the third quarter and into the fourth, the Rockets completely overwhelmed the available 76ers with their length, athleticism and balanced scoring. Houston outscored Philadelphia 38-18 in the fourth quarter. The Rockets kept a lead of at least eight the rest of the way and led by as many as 42 in the fourth.

76ers Struggle Without Stars

Without their stars, Tyrese Maxey led the way with 17 points, while VJ Edgecombe and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14 points each. Maxey shot 6 of 15 and added seven assists. Edgecombe also had seven assists.

Caldwell-Pope was the bright spot, going 6 of 7 from the field. Adem Bona had some good (and foul-free) shot contests at the rim, and Caldwell-Pope did a good job of hanging with Kevin Durant in the midrange areas, Yahoo Sports wrote.

Records And Standings

The Sixers dropped to 16-5 on the season. Houston improved to 15-5. Houston won its third straight game. Houston is now tied for third place in the West, with a chance to beat one of the teams in front of them (the Los Angeles Lakers) on Monday.

The Rockets were missing one player of their own. The Rockets were missing Steven Adams.

Up Next

The Rockets host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. The 76ers host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.