CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Julius Randle had 28 points and Michael Porter Jr. scored 23 points as the Brooklyn Nets rode a strong first half to a 118-116 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Brooklyn nearly let a huge lead slip away. The Hornets clawed all the way back from down 27 to a two-point deficit, but they failed to get a shot up in the final seconds of the game.

Wild Finish

The final minute was tense. Coby White hit two free throws to cut the lead to 118-114 with 47 seconds left. Mikel Brown Jr. missed two free throws for Brooklyn. Naz Reid scored, and White was credited with a blocked shot, giving Charlotte the ball with 3.5 seconds left. Charlotte didn't get a shot off after a timeout.

Blistering First Half

Brooklyn built its lead with hot shooting. The Nets led 73-50 at halftime, shooting 62.8%. They hit 10 of their first 16 shots from 3-point range and built a 27-point lead by the second quarter. Brooklyn scored 39 points in the first quarter alone.

Porter did most of his damage early, scoring 21 of his 23 in the first half on four 3-pointers. Randle was efficient, shooting 10 of 17.

Center Day'Ron Sharpe had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and guard Egor Demin had 16 points and three assists in 22 minutes.

Charlotte Comeback Falls Short

Charlotte struggled from deep before the break. The Hornets shot 5-for-24 from 3 in the first half (20.8%).

The Hornets came alive after halftime. They chipped away in the third quarter, trimming the deficit to 82-67 midway through, and Grayson Allen and Christian Anderson hit 3-pointers to cut it to 92-86. Charlotte won the third quarter 38-23 and the fourth 28-22.

White carried the offense. He scored 37, with 20 in the first half, five 3-pointers, and a 12-of-18 shooting night. Naz Reid had 27, Grayson Allen 16, and Hannes Steinbach 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hornets' top scorer had a rough night. Brandon Miller, the team's leading scorer at 20.9 points per game, missed his first 13 shots and finished with 4 points.

Charlotte got help back from the injury list. Allen was cleared from the concussion protocol and played for the first time since Nov. 15. Ryan Kalkbrenner also returned.

Streaks

Brooklyn won for only the second time in its last eight games. Charlotte lost its seventh straight game. The Nets improved to 5-14. The Hornets dropped to 4-14.

Up Next

The Nets host Oklahoma City on Monday. The Hornets host Washington on Monday.