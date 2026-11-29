CHICAGO — Matas Buzelis scored 22 points and made the go-ahead basket with 55.1 seconds left as the short-handed Chicago Bulls rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 108-107 on Saturday night.

The Bulls finished the job at both ends. Buzelis gave Chicago the lead with 55.1 seconds left. At the other end, he got a piece of Aaron Nesmith's shot, keeping the Pacers from retaking the lead. Indiana had a final chance, but Aaron Nesmith missed a driving layup in the closing seconds. Bleacher Nation reported that Patrick Williams hounded Andrew Nembhard, forcing him into a bad-angle shot that missed.

The finish was chaotic. The teams swapped the lead four times in the final minute before Buzelis' basket.

Big Hole Early

Indiana dominated the opening quarter. The Pacers went on a 16-0 run midway through the first quarter and led by 17 before taking a 58-50 lead into intermission. Indiana won the first quarter 32-21.

Chicago chipped away slowly. Chicago trailed 84-78 at the start of the fourth quarter and took its first lead since early in the first quarter when Jordan Hawkins scored off a steal with four minutes to go.

The Bulls closed strong. Chicago outscored Indiana 30-23 in the fourth quarter. The Bulls made 11 of 20 field-goal attempts in the period, while Indiana made seven of 20 and struggled to create good looks.

Balanced Bulls

Chicago got contributions across the lineup. Buddy Hield had 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and Tre Jones chipped in 19 points and eight assists. Hield made 5 of 11 3-pointers. Jones did his work inside, scoring 16 of his points in the paint.

Jalen Smith grabbed 12 rebounds, and Hawkins added 10 points.

The Bulls were short-handed. Chicago, already without rookie Caleb Wilson, scratched guard Josh Giddey just before tipoff with right ankle soreness. It was Giddey's first missed game of the season.

Chicago was strong at the line, making 20 of 22 free throws.

Pacers Slide Continues

For Indiana, Kelly Oubre Jr. led the way with 19 points and four rebounds, and Aaron Nesmith added 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. Oubre was efficient, hitting 6 of 8 shots. Obi Toppin had 15 points, and Ivica Zubac posted a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Nembhard struggled with his shot, going 3 of 15 from the field, though he had nine assists.

The loss continued a difficult stretch. The Pacers have dropped six of seven and extended their road losing streak to five games. The loss came one night after the Pacers were crushed by LeBron James and the 76ers. Indiana continues to wait for Tyrese Haliburton to return.

The Bulls improved to 7-12. The Pacers dropped to 6-14. Chicago has won three straight games.

Indiana plays at Cleveland on Tuesday. Chicago hosts New York on Tuesday.