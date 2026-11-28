Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo defined an era of world soccer with their rivalry. Their records as voters, however, show that for years neither was willing to name the other among the world's best.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have never voted for each other in the Ballon d'Or. The pair had a vote during the years when the Ballon d'Or was merged with FIFA's world player award and national team captains helped choose the winner. When the France Football accolade merged with FIFA, Messi and Ronaldo did not pick one another.

Picking Teammates Instead

Both players often chose their own club teammates. In one well-documented case, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi did not vote for each other for the Best FIFA Men's Player award, instead choosing three of their own club teammates.

The two stars, who voted as captains of their national teams, chose the same policy for the previous year's Ballon d'Or as well, with Messi again picking Luis Suarez first, Neymar second and Andres Iniesta third. Ronaldo's ballot changed, however, as he moved Gareth Bale up from third to first, followed by Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos.

Ronaldo's voting record was also limited. He first voted as a representative of Portugal between 2010 and 2015, although he did not submit a vote in 2011 or 2012. Messi, meanwhile, placed Xavi first in 2011 before ranking him second in each of the following two years.

The Twist: Messi Broke The Pattern

The streak ended at FIFA's The Best awards, not the Ballon d'Or. Their lack of voting for each other was only limited to the Ballon d'Or, however. At FIFA's The Best awards, Messi placed Ronaldo third in 2018 and second in 2019.

The 2018 vote was a milestone. For the first time ever, Lionel Messi voted for Cristiano Ronaldo (as his third pick), the year Luka Modric won the award.

Ronaldo did not return the favor right away. In 2019, when Messi won a record sixth FIFA Best award, Ronaldo picked Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Kylian Mbappe, in that order. Messi, by contrast, cast a ballot for CR7 sandwiched in between Sadio Mane and Frankie De Jong. According to SportBible, Ronaldo did eventually return the compliment in 2020.

Ronaldo has not voted in recent years. Although Ronaldo regularly captains Portugal on the pitch, he hasn't served as the official voting representative for the past three editions of The Best awards.

Respect Despite The Rivalry

The ballots never reflected open hostility between the two. The two men themselves have downplayed their perceived rivalry many times throughout their glittering careers. Messi once described Ronaldo as a "phenomenal player" to Tencent Sports, while Ronaldo told Fox Sports Argentina that Messi was a "great player."

Still Competing For Honors

The rivalry has carried on into recent award contests. In October, France Football ran a fan vote for the greatest Ballon d'Or-winning season of all time. The podium was Cristiano Ronaldo 2008, Lionel Messi 2012 and Cristiano Ronaldo 2017. That vote drew some criticism because every vote cost €1.

Between them, they hold 13 Ballon d'Or awards. Cristiano competed with his five wins (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017) and Messi with his eight (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023).

Both now play outside Europe, Messi with Inter Miami and Ronaldo with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Their voting records add one more quirky chapter to a rivalry that pushed both men to historic heights.