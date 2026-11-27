SYDNEY — Liontown shares rebounded Friday, recovering some ground after the lithium miner hit a 52-week low this week amid a renewed slump in lithium prices.

The shares closed at 57.5 Australian cents, up 4 cents, or 7.48%, after trading between 53.5 cents and 57.5 cents. Nearly 26.8 million shares changed hands, and the company is valued at about A$1.8 billion.

Liontown was among the market's top gainers in late trade, adding 7.48% to end at 58 cents, according to Investing.com's rounded figure.

Bounce from a low

The rebound follows a steep fall. Liontown shares fell 8.62% to A$0.53 earlier this week, hitting a 52-week low. Only one of the previous 10 sessions had closed higher, for a cumulative loss of 26.39%.

The longer-term decline is severe. The stock has lost more than two-thirds of its value since the start of 2026 and about 80% from its May high. The shares are down about 60% over the past year.

Chairman's message

The company addressed the downturn at its annual meeting. Speaking at the annual general meeting on Nov. 26, Liontown chairman Tim Goyder acknowledged the challenges facing producers after a substantial price downturn.

"These are significant movements, and understandably, they influence sentiment towards lithium companies, including Liontown," Goyder said. He added that the board's responsibility was "not to make knee-jerk decisions based on short-term price movements," but to position Liontown for long-term value.

Liontown is pressing ahead with its domestic and international growth plans despite the sharp decline in lithium prices.

Lithium prices slide again

The broader lithium market remains weak. This week, Chinese lithium futures plunged on new EU curbs on hybrid imports, shares of major Chinese battery maker CATL slumped and an ASX producer shut its lithium mine.

Analysts have cut their forecasts. Citi recently cut its 2027 lithium price forecast by 38% to US$1,250 a ton and changed its market outlook from a 59,000-ton deficit to a 47,000-ton surplus in 2027.

Growth spending could be at risk. Argonaut Securities estimates that if spodumene holds at about US$1,200 a ton, Liontown is likely to slow or suspend growth spending by the end of 2028.

Kathleen Valley

Liontown's main asset is in Western Australia. The company delivered a first profitable year at its Kathleen Valley lithium mine in fiscal 2026, reporting A$639 million in revenue, up 113%.

Analysts say the stock's price closely tracks lithium. Liontown is almost a pure lithium play, so its share price is heavily dependent on lithium prices.