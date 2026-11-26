SYDNEY — Lynas Rare Earths shares jumped Thursday, extending a rebound in the world's largest rare earths producer outside China.

The shares closed at A$13.81, up A$1.01, or 7.89%, after trading between A$12.80 and A$13.84. About 5.5 million shares changed hands, and the company is valued at about A$14 billion. Lynas was among the top gainers on the S&P/ASX 200.

No new announcement

There was no price-sensitive news from the company Thursday. The Motley Fool Australia attributed the rise mainly to investors absorbing the company's annual meeting update and first-quarter results.

The stock has recovered strongly from its recent low. It has rebounded from a 52-week low of A$10.71 in late October. Based on Thursday's close, that is a gain of about 29%.

Strong results

The company's update, released before the market opened Wednesday, reported a strong start to fiscal 2027. Highlights included:

Record profit: Fiscal 2026 net profit after tax was a record A$222.4 million. Revenue: September quarter sales revenue rose 55% from a year earlier to A$310.1 million. Production: Record quarterly output of 2,082 tons of NdPr, a key rare earth material used in magnets. Prices: The average selling price across all rare earth products reached a quarterly record of A$102.1 per kilogram, up 88% from a year earlier.

Lynas is also considering returning cash to shareholders. The board is considering an interim dividend at its February half-year result.

Price floors help

Lynas has secured some protection from price swings. Rising Western demand for non-Chinese critical minerals has helped it lock in floor-price contracts above market benchmarks. Those agreements now cover more than half of its production.

Not all results were positive. The September quarter revenue missed analyst expectations, and sales volumes fell 17.7%. Lynas also warned that planned shutdowns at its Malaysia and Kalgoorlie facilities would weigh on production in the current quarter.

Analysts mostly positive

Analysts are largely bullish. Of 15 analysts tracked by TradingView, 12 rate the shares buy or strong buy, with an average target price of A$16.90.

The company is also in a leadership transition. Investors have also been weighing production challenges and the search for a new chief executive.

The shares remain about 8% lower than a year ago.