SYDNEY — Ora Banda Mining shares rose sharply Thursday. The gold producer reported high-grade drilling results from its Davyhurst project in Western Australia, and gold stocks rallied across the market.

The stock closed at A$1.255, up 11.5 cents, or 10.09%, after trading between A$1.165 and A$1.2725. About 7.9 million shares changed hands, and the company is valued at about A$2.4 billion.

Ora Banda was among the day's top performers on the S&P/ASX 200, up 10.7% near the close.

Drilling results

Before the open, the company released new exploration results. It reported high-grade results from regional drilling at Davyhurst, pointing to underground potential at Round Dam and a newly discovered gold trend nearby.

The best result came from Foxtrot. A 0.3-meter intercept grading 232 grams per ton of gold at Foxtrot, about 1,000 meters down dip of Young Australian, led a run of high-grade results.

Other highlights included:

Round Dam: Drilling below the 1.33 million-ounce resource returned 7.2 meters at 5.3 grams per ton of gold at Walhalla North. New trend: Drilling identified the new Bluey mineralized trend about 400 meters east of Round Dam. Underground potential: The drilling also pointed to a possible future underground mine beneath the proposed Round Dam open pit.

The company described the results as a source of future growth. "The success of our broader regional drilling programs across the Round Dam trend, Mulline and Python are generating exciting opportunities to potentially underpin future developments," the company said.

The drilling is part of a A$75 million exploration budget for fiscal 2027 at Davyhurst.

A volatile stretch

The stock has swung sharply in recent weeks. It fell 9.66% to close at A$1.31 on the day of its annual meeting last week, despite keeping its fiscal 2027 production guidance. At that meeting, the company outlined A$425 million in growth spending.

Investors have also been weighing earlier operating problems. After its September quarter results, the shares fell 21.28% in a week. Production missed forecasts by 17%, and all-in sustaining costs reached A$4,214 an ounce.

Short sellers are active in the stock. About 5.32% of Ora Banda's shares are sold short.

The shares remain down about 2% over the past year.