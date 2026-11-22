SAN FRANCISCO — For millions of workers, especially in technology, a large share of pay comes as company stock, not salary. That equity can turn into a fortune, as Anthropic employees found out this month, but it also comes with complex rules and tax bills.

The scale can be huge. After Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 a share, about 600 employees entered the "centi-millionaire" club, with equity holdings valued north of $100 million, according to data from Hill.com.

Here is how the two most common types of equity pay work.

Stock options: the right to buy

A stock option gives an employee the right to buy company shares at a fixed price, called the exercise or "strike" price, usually for up to 10 years. The strike price is generally set at the stock's value on the grant date.

If the company's value rises, the employee can buy shares at the old, lower price and keep the difference. That gap can be enormous for early hires. In Anthropic's case, options granted through 2023 and still outstanding at year-end 2023 had an average exercise price of 52 cents.

"Early employees who started in a very junior role should have actually a better financial outcome," Hill CEO Andrew Benson told Reuters.

Options have value only if the stock price is above the strike price. If the company's value falls below it, the options are "underwater" and can end up worthless.

Two kinds of options

Incentive stock options, or ISOs, are available only to employees and can get favorable tax treatment. Exercising them generally does not trigger regular income tax. If the shares are held long enough, at least two years from the grant and one year from exercise, the profit is taxed at lower long-term capital gains rates. Exercising ISOs can, however, trigger the alternative minimum tax.

Nonqualified stock options, or NSOs, are more common and simpler. When an employee exercises them, the gap between the strike price and the stock's market value is taxed as ordinary income, much like a cash bonus.

RSUs: shares on a schedule

Restricted stock units, or RSUs, are a promise to give an employee company shares once certain conditions are met, usually staying with the company for a set period. Unlike options, RSUs require no purchase and keep some value as long as the stock is worth anything.

RSUs are generally taxed as ordinary income when they vest, based on the shares' market value that day. Employers often withhold some shares to cover taxes. The standard federal withholding rate on such supplemental pay may be lower than what high earners actually owe, leaving some with a surprise bill at tax time.

How vesting works

Both options and RSUs usually vest over time. A common schedule is four years with a one-year "cliff": no equity vests in the first year, then 25% vests at once, and the rest vests monthly or quarterly. Employees who leave before vesting usually lose the unvested portion.

Departing workers should also check how long they have to exercise vested options. Many companies allow only 90 days after an employee leaves, though some have extended that window.

Lockups and cashing out

At a private company, shares are hard to sell. When a company goes public, insiders usually face a lockup, often 90 to 180 days, before they can sell.

Rules vary. At Anthropic, non-founder employees can sell up to 10% of their holdings on the first trading day, and up to another 35% after fiscal 2026 earnings.

Questions to ask

Financial planners say employees with equity should ask a few basic questions. How many shares or options do I have, and when do they vest? What is my strike price? How long can I exercise after leaving? What taxes will I owe, and when?

Concentration is another risk. Keeping most of your wealth in one company's stock can make a family's finances depend on a single share price. That can work out spectacularly, or painfully. Many advisers suggest selling gradually once shares can be sold, though personal situations vary and tax advice matters.

"The idea of equity appreciating to an amount that is life-changing is something that people strive for," Benson said.

For workers holding equity, understanding the rules before a big event like an IPO can protect much of that gain.