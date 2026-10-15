Bending Spoons Shares Jump After Berkshire Hathaway Commits Additional $330 Million

NEW YORK — Shares of Italian technology company Bending Spoons surged Wednesday after Berkshire Hathaway agreed to invest another $330 million in a private placement, lifting the conglomerate's stake to 4 percent.

Bending Spoons will issue 10 million ordinary shares to Berkshire at $33 each, about 13 percent below Tuesday's closing price of $37.86. The company said it expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary conditions, and plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and acquisitions.

"Bending Spoons continuously evaluates M&A opportunities, and our pipeline remains strong," said Francesco Patarnello, co-founder and head of business acquisitions, in a statement. "We believe Berkshire Hathaway's investment reflects confidence in our team and Platform and will further enhance our financial flexibility and ability to pursue attractive acquisitions as part of our broader financing strategy."

CEO and co-founder Luca Ferrari said: "For decades now, Berkshire Hathaway has been among the finest and most respected capital allocators in the world, and is a longstanding inspiration for Bending Spoons. We were delighted to welcome Berkshire Hathaway as shareholders at our public listing, and we're equally delighted to reinforce the partnership through this fresh investment, which underscores our mutual respect and excitement for what lies ahead."

Berkshire invested $600 million in Bending Spoons at the company's July initial public offering, which was priced at $29. The stock, which listed on Nasdaq under the ticker BSP, had risen roughly 80 percent from the IPO price before Wednesday's move and carried a market value near $33 billion. Shares climbed as much as 54 percent in morning trading and were up about 37 percent to roughly $52 by midday, on volume more than four times the recent average. Wednesday's gain was the largest since the July debut.

Bending Spoons, based in Milan, acquires and operates digital platforms and applications. It reported second-quarter revenue of $704 million, up 126 percent from a year earlier, and has completed or agreed to several acquisitions, including Tractive, Airtable and Miro. The company guided full-year 2026 revenue of $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion.

No further comment from Berkshire Hathaway was immediately available. The investment is among the first major equity commitments under CEO Greg Abel, who succeeded Warren Buffett at the start of 2026.