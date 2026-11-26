NEW YORK — Jose Alvarado scored a season-high 21 points off the bench, and the New York Knicks used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-102 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight win.

Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson had 19 points each, and Josh Hart had 15 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.

Bench sparks fourth-quarter surge

The Knicks trailed for much of the night before taking over in the fourth quarter. Brunson, who was questionable earlier in the day with an illness, shot just 6 of 22, and the Knicks fell behind by 11 points several times. Alvarado, his backup, was on the floor when New York pulled away at the start of the fourth quarter.

The final period was one-sided. Alvarado hit consecutive 3-pointers to give New York a 90-85 lead early in the fourth. After a Cavaliers 3-pointer, Bridges scored and Alvarado added another 3, pushing the lead to 11. Third-string center James Wiseman followed with consecutive baskets as the Knicks opened the quarter on a 25-9 run.

New York outscored Cleveland 39-17 in the fourth.

Alvarado's hot hand

Alvarado was nearly perfect. He scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, with three assists and two steals in 19 minutes.

He may get more playing time soon. With Miles McBride (groin) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) both sidelined, Alvarado has a chance to take on a bigger role.

Towns extends streak

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, barely extending his season-opening streak to 17 consecutive double-doubles. Landry Shamet made all three of his 3-point attempts and scored 11.

New York shot 51.1% from the field and 45.9% from 3-point range. Six Knicks reached double figures.

Mitchell's 30 not enough

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 30 points on 12-of-24 shooting, with four steals. James Harden scored 28, making 13 of 14 free throws, but shot 7 of 19 from the field.

Cleveland had built an early lead, outscoring New York 34-23 in the first quarter. The Cavaliers went 10 of 38 from 3-point range and scored just 17 points in the fourth.

Up next

The Knicks host the Miami Heat on Friday night. The Cavaliers' next game was not listed in the schedule available at publication time.