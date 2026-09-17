WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has nominated Cissie Graham Lynch, the granddaughter of the late evangelist Billy Graham, to serve as the U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, moving to fill a senior diplomatic post that has lacked a Senate-confirmed occupant since the start of his second term.

The White House announced the nomination Monday, sending Lynch's name to the U.S. Senate for consideration as part of a broader list of nominations. Lynch, whose full legal name is Jane Lynch, is the daughter of Samaritan's Purse Chief Executive Officer Franklin Graham and the granddaughter of Billy Graham, the influential evangelist who died in 2018.

Lynch addressed the nomination in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, describing the opportunity in personal terms. "If confirmed by the Senate, please pray that I would serve with excellence and make the most of every opportunity to protect our most precious and fundamental right — and one that far too many people around the world still live without — freedom of religion," she wrote, calling the nomination a "great honor and privilege."

Franklin Graham voiced support for his daughter's nomination in a separate post on X the same day. "Cissie is uniquely qualified for this — she has traveled the world and been a student of this issue for many years," Graham wrote. "She has a broad worldview and knowledge of the issues facing religious freedom today." He added, "If confirmed by the Senate, she will bring a passion for defending religious freedom to this office. I couldn't be more proud of her, and I ask you to pray that God would give her wisdom and strength."

The nomination follows an earlier, unsuccessful attempt by the Trump administration to fill the post. Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., had previously been nominated for the ambassador role but was not confirmed by the Senate before the end of 2025, with the Senate formally returning his nomination to Trump on January 3. Walker was subsequently appointed to a different position, serving as the State Department's principal adviser for global religious freedom, according to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.

The ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom leads the State Department's Office of International Religious Freedom and serves as a principal adviser to both the president and the secretary of state on matters of religious freedom abroad. The position was established under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

The Religious Freedom Institute praised Lynch's nomination in a statement issued Monday, framing the role's importance within the broader scope of U.S. foreign policy. "Our world is afflicted by an unprecedented scourge of religious persecution today," said David Trimble, president of the Religious Freedom Institute. "We at RFI understand the vital role the International Religious Freedom Ambassador can and should play in U.S. foreign policy, and we stand ready to support Jane Lynch as she prepares, with the Senate's approval, to assume the responsibilities of America's chief diplomat for religious freedom." Trimble added, "The Senate should enter into the forthcoming confirmation process for Ms. Lynch's nomination with due diligence and expediency." The organization identified China, Nigeria, Syria and Nicaragua as among the countries it considers most affected by religious repression, discrimination and violence, areas it said should be a focus of Lynch's efforts if confirmed.

While best known publicly as a member of the Graham family, Lynch has built her own profile as an author and speaker in recent years, working alongside Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. She hosts a podcast called "Fearless" and has a book, titled "Stand Steady: Fearless Faith in a Compromising Culture," scheduled for release next month. Lynch has also been a public speaker at notable political and religious events, including the Rededicate 250 prayer gathering commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States, and the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Lynch's nomination must still be approved by the full Senate before she can formally take office. The chamber currently consists of 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats, meaning Lynch's confirmation could proceed with Republican support alone if Democratic senators do not back the nomination.

Although international religious freedom policy has generally not been treated as a sharply partisan issue compared with most areas of public policy, confirmation votes for the position have varied considerably in their level of bipartisan support in recent years. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, who also previously served in the U.S. Senate, required a tie-breaking vote from then-Vice President Mike Pence to be confirmed as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom during Trump's first term, after receiving no support from Democratic senators in a closely divided chamber. By contrast, Rashad Hussain's nomination for the same post during the Biden administration passed with broad bipartisan backing, confirmed by an 85-5 vote in the Senate, with only five Republicans voting against him.

With Lynch's nomination now before the Senate, attention is likely to turn to the timeline and outcome of her confirmation hearings, particularly given the post's extended vacancy since the start of Trump's second term and the earlier failed attempt to confirm Walker for the same position. If confirmed, Lynch would become the latest in a line of ambassadors tasked with representing U.S. policy on religious freedom abroad, a role that has taken on added significance amid what advocacy groups describe as a global rise in religious persecution across multiple regions.