Samsung Messages Shutdown Date Revealed: Here's Exactly When the Texting App Will Stop Working in 2026

Samsung is preparing to shut down its long-running Messages app, ending a texting tool that has shipped on Galaxy devices since 2009 and pushing millions of users toward Google's default messaging platform.

The company has posted a formal End of Service notice confirming that Samsung Messages will be discontinued in July 2026, with Google Messages designated as the replacement. The notice appears on Samsung's U.S. support website, and the company is directing customers to switch their default texting app before the cutoff arrives.

While Samsung's public messaging has stuck to the broader "July 2026" timeframe, at least one specific date has surfaced through device notifications sent directly to users. A screenshot obtained by NBC Chicago of a notice some Android users received read: "Samsung Messages is being discontinued on July 6 2026." The notice continued: "Use Google Messages to get RCS chats with rich, expressive features, end-to-end encryption and powerful AI."

Samsung has acknowledged that the exact shutdown date may vary depending on the device. The company is advising customers to check the Samsung Messages app itself for the precise date their service will end.

What happens when the app shuts down

Once the cutoff hits, the app won't simply vanish from phones — but it will stop functioning as a texting tool. According to the fine print in Samsung's notice, "sending messages via Samsung Messages on your phone will no longer be possible, except for emergency service numbers or emergency contacts defined in your device."

The shutdown will also affect a feature some users rely on for cross-device texting. Samsung said its Message Continuity service, known as "Call & Text on Other Devices," which lets people text from a paired tablet or PC, will also be disrupted once Samsung Messages is discontinued.

Availability of the app itself is already shrinking ahead of the deadline. Owners of the Galaxy S26 and newer devices cannot download the Samsung Messages app from the Galaxy Store at all, and once the app is formally discontinued, no other devices will be able to download it from the store either.

Not every Galaxy owner needs to worry about the change. Samsung said users running Android 11 or older operating systems are not affected by the end of service.

Why Samsung is making the switch

The move is widely viewed as part of a broader consolidation around Google's RCS-based messaging standard, which has become the industry norm across most Android phone makers. Samsung had already stopped pre-installing its Messages app on flagship Galaxy devices back in 2024, a step that signaled the company was laying groundwork to phase the app out entirely.

Samsung has framed the change as a way to streamline the texting experience across its hardware lineup. In its end-of-service announcement, the company said the shift is meant "to maintain a consistent messaging experience on Android." Google Messages offers RCS chat features, including read receipts, typing indicators, higher-quality photo and video sharing, and integration with Gemini-powered AI tools such as suggested replies.

Industry observers have noted that the shift is closely tied to Google's broader push for RCS — Rich Communication Services — which functions as something of an Android counterpart to Apple's iMessage. The change is being described less as a single dramatic shutdown and more as a phased transition.

Will old text messages transfer over?

For most users, the switch should be relatively painless when it comes to standard texts. Google Messages draws from the device's standard SMS and MMS database, meaning older text conversations typically carry over automatically without requiring a manual export.

RCS conversations are a different story. Because RCS messages are tied to the specific app that sent and received them, conversations held over RCS within Samsung Messages may not transfer automatically, and Google has not released a dedicated tool for importing those RCS threads from third-party apps. It also remains unclear what will happen to message backups stored in Samsung's cloud service. Samsung has not said whether cloud-stored message archives will stay accessible once the app is retired, or whether users will need to download them in advance.

Samsung is recommending that affected users back up their message history using Samsung Smart Switch or a similar backup tool before making the switch, then download Google Messages from the Play Store, set it as the default messaging app, and confirm that older conversations appear correctly before disabling the original app.

A geographic question mark

It remains unsettled whether the shutdown will extend beyond the United States. Samsung did not immediately respond to questions about whether its guidance applied globally or only to the U.S. market. Discussion among users in international Samsung community forums has reflected the same uncertainty, with some posts noting it remains unclear whether the end-of-service notice represents a global shutdown, a phased regional closure, or one limited specifically to the U.S. market for now.

Scammers are already exploiting the confusion

The transition period has also created an opening for fraud. Scammers have begun sending fake texts that exploit confused Galaxy phone owners during the messaging switch. Security researchers note that fraudulent actors frequently obtain phone numbers from data broker sites rather than guessing them, and they recommend that users be cautious of unsolicited texts referencing the app transition, avoid clicking unfamiliar links, and verify any "system" notifications directly within their phone's settings rather than through a text message.

What users should do before the deadline

For Galaxy owners looking to get ahead of the shutdown, the recommended steps are straightforward: open Samsung Messages to check for a device-specific notice listing the exact cutoff date, back up existing SMS, MMS and RCS conversations, install Google Messages from the Play Store if it isn't already present, and set it as the default app under the phone's settings menu. Once switched, users are advised to open Google Messages and confirm their older threads appear correctly before removing or disabling Samsung Messages altogether.

With the deadline now confirmed for July 2026, Samsung's decision effectively closes the chapter on one of the last major Android manufacturer-built texting apps still operating in the U.S. market, leaving Google Messages as the default standard for Galaxy device owners going forward.