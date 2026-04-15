OpenAI has debuted a new AI model called GPT-5.4-Cyber, which focuses on cybersecurity, defense, and safety for its users, helping identify potential or existing threats and mitigate them.

OpenAI Debuts GPT-5.4-Cyber AI Model

According to a new release from OpenAI, it is scaling up its Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC) program to more users, including verified individual defenders and teams, as the company now offers access to the new GPT-5.4-Cyber.

The new model is a variant of GPT-5.4 that is trained specifically to be "cyber-permissive," said the company, and is only the first of its development, which delivers fine-tuned models for defensive cybersecurity use cases.

As highlighted by 9to5Mac, GPT-5.4-Cyber will give its users "additional cyber capabilities and with fewer capability restrictions."

This new model is part of OpenAI's initiative that focuses on enabling defensive cybersecurity capabilities for its users and delivering more capable models from the company.

GPT-5.4-Cyber: Is It For Public Use?

OpenAI's GPT-5.4-Cyber is not yet coming to ChatGPT as a new model that will help users protect their devices more or assist them in creating improved cybersecurity measures for certain use cases.

At this point, the new AI cybersecurity model from OpenAI is only available for users in "the highest tier" who are willing to work with the company "to authenticate themselves as cybersecurity defenders."

The Trusted Access for Cyber program by OpenAI is required for using the latest GPT-5.4-Cyber model as it offers a "lower refusal boundary for legitimate cybersecurity work and enables new capabilities for advanced defensive workflows."

This model was debuted by OpenAI only a week after its rival AI company, Anthropic, introduced "Project Glasswing," also known as Claude Mythos, which is also a cybersecurity initiative.

For now, GPT-5.4-Cyber is under testing with select and vetted security vendors, organizations, and researchers.

Originally published on Tech Times