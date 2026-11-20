Everpure shares rose more than 4% Thursday after the data storage company, formerly known as Pure Storage, reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street estimates and raised its full-year forecast again.

The stock gained $4.22, or 4.18%, to $105.22 in early trading, with about 5.3 million shares traded. Everpure has a market value of about $33.6 billion. The shares had climbed as much as 7.1% to $108.15 in premarket trading, according to Benzinga.

Results beat expectations

For its fiscal third quarter, which ended Nov. 1, Everpure reported:

Revenue: $1.46 billion, up 51% from a year earlier, well above Wall Street's estimate of about $1.33 billion. Adjusted earnings: 86 cents per share, vs. analysts' forecasts of 77 cents. Non-GAAP operating income: a record $345 million, up 76%. Product revenue: $948 million, up 77%. Subscription annual recurring revenue: $2.2 billion, up 20%. Remaining performance obligations: $4.2 billion, up 44%.

The company said revenue and operating income exceeded the high end of its guidance.

"Q3 marked another outstanding quarter of execution for Everpure, where we delivered record revenue and operating income," the company said.

Guidance raised again

Everpure raised its fiscal 2027 revenue forecast to $5.20 billion to $5.21 billion, from a previous range of $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion. It expects fourth-quarter revenue of $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion, which would be growth of 42% to 43%.

The company also announced a second design win with a top-five hyperscale data center operator for its DirectFlash technology. Everpure returned about $67 million to shareholders through buybacks during the quarter.

Barclays raises concerns

Not every analyst was won over. Barclays lowered its price target on the stock, pointing to the company's decision to cut product prices at the start of the fourth quarter, according to Stocktwits.

Gross margin also fell to 68% from 72.3% a year earlier. Wedbush reiterated its rating after the results, pointing to the strong quarterly beat.

A new name and ticker

The company rebranded from Pure Storage to Everpure earlier this year to reflect its expansion from storage hardware into broader data management. It changed its New York Stock Exchange ticker to "P" in April.

Volatile shares

Everpure shares are up about 30% over the past 52 weeks, but they remain well below their 52-week high of $157.57. The stock trades at more than 140 times trailing earnings, a premium valuation that leaves little room for disappointment.

Investors will be watching whether demand from hyperscale data center customers, driven by AI workloads, can sustain growth and offset pressure on margins from price cuts.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.