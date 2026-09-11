Bill Gates Says 'The Aliens Are Here,' Urges US-China Cooperation To Tackle AI Risks At Telluride Festival

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Bill Gates compared the threat posed by artificial intelligence to an alien invasion during a panel discussion at the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 5, arguing that the kind of unprecedented global cooperation typically depicted in science-fiction films is exactly what's needed to confront the dangers posed by rapidly advancing AI systems.

Speaking during a panel titled "AI AI AI" at Elks Park, Gates drew a direct parallel between AI's unpredictable nature and classic alien-invasion movies, in which rival nations set aside their differences to confront a common external threat.

"You know, there are these movies where the aliens are coming, and you see unprecedented levels of cooperation between specifically China and the U.S., where it's, 'Oh my God, the aliens are coming!'" Gates said. "Well, believe me, the aliens are here — you know, a foreign intelligence with a different set of motivations that we can't even understand. And so we need something almost surprising like that, in order to step up to it."

Fellow panelist Tristan Harris, co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology, picked up on Gates's framing, noting the irony inherent in humanity creating the very "alien" intelligence Gates described. Gates nodded in agreement as Harris made the observation, according to Variety's account of the panel.

Gates went on to suggest that the United States and China, despite their broader geopolitical rivalry, share enough common interest in avoiding catastrophic AI outcomes that meaningful cooperation between the two countries remains within reach. According to Hoodline's coverage of the event, Gates argued that China does not want to see AI-enabled cyberattacks, bioweapon development, or a broader loss of human control over the technology any more than American developers and policymakers do.

"So it's actually within the full remit of the two countries to limit uncontrolled growth of the tech, at least to the current level of alien intelligence that we're at now," Gates said, according to Jingletree's transcript of the panel.

During the same discussion, Gates offered a separate analogy comparing the current state of AI safety controls to HAL 9000, the rogue artificial intelligence antagonist from Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey," a film the festival screened outdoors later that same night.

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"I mean, what we have now is almost like HAL in '2001,' where you could say to it, 'Please shut down,' and it would say, 'OK, I took that under advisement, but I've decided that all these other things I read and you told me to do outweigh that dictate,'" Gates said.

Gates posed a broader question to the audience about the ultimate scale of the challenge AI represents, before answering it himself in stark terms.

"Is this the greatest problem humanity has ever faced?" Gates asked, before responding, "That is just a fact."

The panel, moderated by Oscar-nominated director Joshua Oppenheimer, also featured Aza Raskin, co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology alongside Harris. At one point during the discussion, Raskin floated the idea of offering a specific incentive to encourage major world leaders to pursue meaningful AI cooperation, suggesting that whoever took the first genuine step toward solving the AI safety problem could be positioned to receive international recognition on the scale of the Nobel Peace Prize. Gates responded favorably to that framing, according to Newsbeep's account of the panel.

"Well, whoever really takes the first step to solve this AI problem would deserve the Nobel Peace Prize. That's the first idea I've heard that would legitimize that lust," Gates said, drawing chuckles from the audience, an apparent reference to President Trump's well-documented public interest in winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

Not everyone views U.S.-China cooperation on AI safety as a realistic near-term prospect. Chris McGuire, who previously led U.S.-China AI policy at the National Security Council under the Biden administration, offered a more skeptical assessment in comments cited by Moneywise. McGuire said the two countries "do have a shared interest in preventing the release of AI models with certain dangerous capabilities," but cautioned that genuine cooperation with China could prove difficult given differing underlying motivations.

"China's AI priorities are primarily driven by the risks of falling further behind the United States, not the risks posed by non-state actors using dangerous models," McGuire said. He added that during a 2024 diplomatic meeting on the subject, American officials "sent leading technical experts who outlined areas of greatest shared risk," while the Chinese government "sent diplomats who complained about U.S. export controls on AI chips," illustrating the gap between the two countries' stated priorities on the issue.

Gates's comments at Telluride extended a broader theme running through this year's festival, which devoted two separate events to examining AI-related anxieties despite the event's typical focus on remaining insulated from outside political and technological debates. Festival executive director Julie Huntsinger acknowledged the departure from Telluride's usual approach.

"We are a very humanist festival — that's how we identify," Huntsinger said, explaining the decision to address AI directly this year despite the festival's general practice of avoiding overtly political programming.

Gates's remarks also echo his own history of engagement with Chinese leadership on matters of technology and bilateral cooperation. Chinese President Xi Jinping has previously met with Gates and referred to him as an "old friend," with Xi emphasizing during one such meeting the broader potential benefits of U.S.-China cooperation "for the people of our countries, and the entire human race," even as tensions between the two nations have persisted over issues including technology export controls and broader strategic competition.

With AI development continuing to accelerate rapidly across both countries, Gates's call for a science-fiction-inspired model of international cooperation adds to a growing chorus of prominent technology figures publicly warning about the pace of AI advancement outstripping the world's current ability to govern it, even as experts like McGuire caution that the underlying incentives driving U.S. and Chinese AI development may make the kind of sweeping cooperation Gates envisioned considerably more difficult to achieve in practice than it appears in the alien-invasion films he referenced.