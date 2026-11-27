SYDNEY — Australian shares advanced Friday, with the S&P/ASX 200 closing at 8,833.2, up 69.4 points or 0.79 percent, as technology stocks led gains and the market built on Thursday's commodity-driven recovery to post its strongest weekly performance since August.

The benchmark index opened higher and held gains through the session, with eight of 11 sectors finishing in positive territory. Technology stocks were the standout, rising sharply after WiseTech Global surged on a trading update in which the company said it was confident of reaching the bottom of its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance. The broader All Ordinaries also finished higher.

The advance marked a second consecutive session of gains after the ASX 200 rose 0.82 percent to 8,763.8 on Thursday. That session was powered by mining and energy stocks as copper, iron ore and oil prices rebounded. Materials stocks lagged on Friday after Thursday's strong run, while utilities were among the weaker sectors.

Investors appeared to draw support from overnight strength in global equities, particularly AI-related shares, even as Wall Street was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The ASX is on track to end the week around 2 percent higher, partially recovering from a sharp decline the previous week that was its worst since mid-2022.

Miners and energy provided the base

Thursday's rebound set a firmer tone. Mining heavyweights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group all rose more than 3 percent as copper climbed about 3 percent from near an 11-month low and iron ore gained more than 1 percent. Energy stocks also advanced. Woodside Energy and Santos benefited as oil prices moved higher amid renewed concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Commonwealth Bank senior economist Ashwin Clarke said tensions in the Middle East lifted global oil prices. "Global oil prices rose sharply after Yemen's Houthis claimed an attack on a major Saudi Arabian refinery, increasing concerns about potential supply disruptions," Clarke said. "Brent crude oil futures rose 3.3 per cent to $US94.40 ($A142.20) a barrel, reversing earlier weakness associated with expectations of ample global supply."

Only five of the 11 sectors finished higher on Thursday, underscoring the concentrated nature of the gains. Lendlease and Ramsay Health Care were among the notable decliners.

Tech takes the lead Friday

Friday's session shifted the leadership to technology. WiseTech's strong move helped the sector rise more than 3 percent at one point, lifting the broader market. The company's update on its ability to meet revenue guidance without relying on new growth initiatives reassured investors after a volatile period for growth stocks.

Macquarie Group also drew attention after announcing leadership changes. Amy Mahony will replace Stuart Green as chief executive, while Tony Graham will succeed Nicole Sorbara as chief operating officer.

The technology gains came against a backdrop of improved sentiment toward AI-related stocks overseas after a bruising stretch in November. Markets have swung sharply since the U.S. midterm elections, with concerns about leadership and valuations at major chipmakers contributing to earlier sell-offs.

Broader context and caution

The week's recovery follows a difficult period for Australian equities. The ASX 200 had fallen sharply in the prior week as investors fretted about the path of U.S. interest rates, the sustainability of the AI investment boom and softer signals from China, Australia's largest trading partner. Private business investment data released earlier in the week showed a 12.2 percent jump in the September quarter — the largest since 2011 — driven in part by spending on data centers, which helped underpin some optimism about domestic capital expenditure.

Capital.com senior market analyst Kyle Rodda noted that valuations had become more attractive after the recent pullback. "The glass-half-full perspective is that despite the strong US data overnight, the odds of a 50-basis-point move from the Fed next month were actually fully priced out," Rodda said. "Meanwhile, valuations look incredibly cheap compared to recent history, suggesting the market represents attractive value for many investors — especially given that forecasts for earnings growth next year, while down on 2026, are still above historic averages."

Currency markets were relatively steady, with the Australian dollar holding near recent levels against the U.S. dollar. Traders continued to monitor signals from the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Federal Reserve, as well as forthcoming data from China on industrial profits.

What lies ahead

Market breadth improved on Friday compared with Thursday's more narrowly driven advance, though materials stocks took a breather after leading the previous session. Smaller companies and emerging stocks showed mixed performance, reflecting ongoing selectivity among investors.

The ASX 200 remains well below its 52-week high near 9,300, and the path higher is likely to depend on further stabilization in commodity prices, clearer signals on global monetary policy and sustained earnings delivery from the technology and resources sectors that have driven recent moves.

Friday's close at 8,833.2 leaves the index modestly higher for the year to date and extends a two-day rebound that has helped the market claw back some of November's losses. With U.S. markets reopening after the holiday and additional economic data due in the coming days, investors will be watching whether the current recovery in both resources and technology can broaden further.