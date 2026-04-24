Ubisoft has finally released the "Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced" trailer, giving fans an overview of what the remake will deliver in the future, especially what has changed since the original.

What has been revealed so far suggests this is a full remake and not just a visual polish of the game from 2013.

'Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced' Gameplay Changes

Combat has been overhauled in "AC: Black Flag Resynced," with protagonist Edward Kenway moving far faster in every hostile encounter. According to ComicBook Gaming, the remake's developers did not focus on having "Black Flag Resynced" adopt the RPG features present in later entries in the series, like "Mirage" and "Shadows," as it makes it faithful to the game from 13 years ago.

Based on the trailer, players now have access to parries and other combat techniques that were not present in the original game from 2013. According to the report, this adds a greater level of depth to the fights as enemies will have a higher defense that will require players to be craftier to break them using new tools and tactics.

Outside of direct combat, quality-of-life improvements are noticeable too. Its gameplay has been refined further with the ability to toggle crouch on and off for better stealth systems.

Edward no longer needs to move slowly in a bush to take advantage of terrain as he can simply duck instantly to stay out of an enemy's sight. Similarly, parkour mechanics have been improved, with smaller movements allowing free running to feel better than ever.

The way the Jackdaw ship moves and fights changes drastically as well depending on which characters are assigned to various roles, which only gets more complex with the remake's improvements to naval warfare.

Edward Kenway's Story Expands in 'Black Flag Resynced'

For "Resynced," the Animus and Abstergo Entertainment were removed by Ubisoft, and this is because the team is focusing more on Edward Kenway's story, expanding it greatly with a number of new quests added to make the character's journey feel more complete.

Edward "Blackbeard" Thatch, Steve Bonnet, and other characters on the Jackdaw ship are getting new loyalty missions, expanding their relationship with Edward Kenway. Three new characters are also being made for the remake, giving Edward a whole crew to bond with in never-before-seen ways.

The three new characters include Lucy Baldwin, The Padre, and Tobias "Dead Man" Smith.

Originally published on Player One