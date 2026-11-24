The New York Times' Wordle puzzle for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, centers on a facial expression most people would rather not get. It also includes a repeated letter that could trip up players trying to protect their streaks.

NYT Wordle number 1984 is the puzzle for Nov. 24, 2026. Below are hints arranged from light to strong, followed by the answer for players who need it.

Spoiler-free hints

Players who want to solve on their own can work through these clues one at a time.

Word type: It is a noun or verb related to facial expressions and speech. Repeated letter: Exactly one letter appears twice. Vowels: There is only one vowel, but it is the repeated letter, so you will see it twice. Setting: You might encounter it during a conversation marked by contempt. First and last letters: It begins with S and ends with R. Meaning: It is a verb meaning to smile or look at someone in an angry, mocking, or contemptuous way, curling one side of the lip upward.

Strategy tips

Today's word rewards players who think about double letters early. Many players avoid guessing words with repeated letters, but that habit can cost guesses on days like this one.

Players who find the S and R quickly should think about which letters could fill the middle. A common starting word heavy in vowels, such as ADIEU or AUDIO, will flag the E but will not show that it appears twice. Once one E turns yellow or green, try a second E in another slot.

Consonant-heavy guesses can also help. Common letters such as N, T and L narrow down the options for the middle of the word.

The answer

Spoiler warning: the solution is below.

Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, is SNEER.

A sneer is an expression of scorn or contempt, usually shown by curling the upper lip. The word can be a verb, as in to sneer at someone, or a noun, as in a cold sneer.

Recent Wordle answers

Players tracking past solutions can use the recent list to avoid wasted guesses. The New York Times has rarely repeated answers. Recent answers include: No. 1983 (Nov. 23), FILTH; No. 1982 (Nov. 22), UPEND; No. 1981 (Nov. 21), STENT; No. 1980 (Nov. 20), AROSE; No. 1979 (Nov. 19), CLOUT; No. 1978 (Nov. 18), BLURT; No. 1977 (Nov. 17), ROAST; No. 1976 (Nov. 16), DRAWL; and No. 1975 (Nov. 15), SNARK.

The past week has carried a clear tone. SNARK, ROAST, BLURT and now SNEER all relate to sharp or mocking speech and expressions, a pattern some players may have noticed.

About Wordle

Wordle gives players six tries to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, tiles turn green for a correct letter in the correct spot, yellow for a correct letter in the wrong spot, and gray for a letter not in the word.

The New York Times purchased Wordle in early 2022 for an undisclosed sum. The publication said players collectively played Wordle 5.3 billion times in 2024.

Paid NYT Games members also have access to a tool called the Wordle Bot, which analyzes each guess and suggests how to improve.

A new puzzle is released each day at midnight local time. Players who want to keep their streak alive have until then to solve.