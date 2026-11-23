NEW YORK — Monday's NYT Connections puzzle mixes everyday vocabulary, music and a wordplay group in the purple category. Here are hints and answers for The New York Times puzzle No. 1,261 for Nov. 23, 2026.

Spoiler warning: Hints come first, then the full answers.

How Connections works

Connections gives players 16 words to sort into four groups of four. Players can make only four mistakes. The groups are color-coded by difficulty: yellow is the easiest and purple the hardest.

Today's groups rely on shared meanings, common contexts and a pattern at the beginnings of words.

Hints for today's groups

Here are hints for each category, from easiest to hardest:

Yellow: Think of something very small. Green: Think of the information that helps you get where you're going. Blue: Think of different styles of music. Purple: Think of things connected to young animals.

One word from each group

If you need a bigger nudge, here is one word from each group: yellow, MODICUM; green, DISTANCE; blue, BLACK; purple, CUBISM.

Tips for solving

Today's puzzle rewards patience. Some useful strategies:

Start with the clearest group. Several words mean "a small amount," so that group is a good place to begin. Think about your phone. One group comes straight from the screen you look at when using a map app. Look at the start of each word. The purple group is about wordplay, not meaning. Look for hidden words at the beginning of each answer. Use the process of elimination. Once you have three groups, the last four words have to go together.

Today's Connections answers

Here are the full answers for Connections No. 1,261:

Yellow — Tiny amount: IOTA, MODICUM, PARTICLE, SHRED Green — Info on a navigation app: DISTANCE, ETA, ROUTE, TRAFFIC Blue — Metal subgenres: BLACK, DOOM, NU, THRASH Purple — Starting with baby animals: CHICKPEA, CUBISM, LAMBDA, PUPIL

Today's groups explained

The yellow group is the most direct, since all four words mean "just a little bit."

The blue group is about heavy metal. Black metal, doom metal, nu metal and thrash metal are all subgenres. Doom metal, for example, is known for slow tempos and very low-tuned guitars.

The purple group hides a baby animal at the start of each word: CHICKPEA starts with "chick," CUBISM with "cub," LAMBDA with "lamb" and PUPIL with "pup."

Answer sites differ on how hard today's puzzle was. Some said there were no major red herrings, which may make it a gentler start to the week for regular players.

About Connections

Connections is one of The New York Times' most popular daily word games, along with Wordle, Strands and the Mini Crossword. A new puzzle comes out every day at midnight local time.