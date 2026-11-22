The New York Times' Connections puzzle for Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, is No. 1260, and its hardest group relies on wordplay that may leave many players scratching their heads.

In Connections, players sort 16 words into four groups of four that share a common thread. Groups are color-coded by difficulty, from yellow (easiest) to green, blue and purple (hardest). Players are allowed four mistakes before the game ends.

Today's 16 words

SLEW, GEE, WRAP, EWE, HOST, TEA, WHY, MASS, HEE, WELL, GUM, SEA, EYE, SAY, BATH, WEE

Connections hints for Nov. 22, 2026

If you want help without seeing the answers, try these hints first:

Yellow: Lots and lots of something. Green: Things you might say just before you respond to something surprising. Blue: Words that can follow something fizzy and round. Purple: Say these words out loud. They sound like words you use to refer to people.

Category names

Still need help? Here are the four category names:

Yellow: Multitude Green: Interjections before a reaction Blue: Bubble ___ Purple: Homophones of pronouns

Spoiler warning

The full answers are below. Stop scrolling if you want to keep trying.

.

.

.

Today's Connections answers

Yellow (Multitude): HOST, MASS, SEA, SLEW Green (Interjections before a reaction): GEE, SAY, WELL, WHY Blue (Bubble ___): BATH, GUM, TEA, WRAP Purple (Homophones of pronouns): EWE, EYE, HEE, WEE

How to solve it

The blue group may be the best place to start. BATH, GUM, TEA and WRAP all form familiar phrases after "bubble": bubble bath, bubble gum, bubble tea and bubble wrap.

The yellow group uses words that describe a large number of things. A "host" of guests, a "mass" of people, a "sea" of faces and a "slew" of problems all mean a lot of something.

The green group can be tricky because several of the words have other meanings. GEE, SAY, WELL and WHY can all be used as short exclamations before a reaction, as in "Well, I never!" or "Why, hello there!"

The purple group is the hardest. Each word sounds like a pronoun when spoken aloud: EWE sounds like "you," EYE sounds like "I," HEE sounds like "he," and WEE sounds like "we."

Red herrings

Several words could fit more than one group. WELL could seem to fit with BATH or TEA as something related to water or drinks, while WHY can sound like the letter Y. SEA also sounds like the letter C, which may tempt players toward a letter-sound group.

Tips for tomorrow

Look for the most obvious group first. Fill-in-the-blank groups like today's blue category are often the easiest to spot. Watch for red herrings. The puzzle is designed so some words seem to fit multiple groups. Say the words out loud. Purple groups often depend on sound, spelling or hidden words. Use the shuffle button. Rearranging the tiles can help you see new connections. Save your guesses. With only four mistakes allowed, it pays to be sure before you submit.

About Connections

Connections launched in 2023 and has become one of The New York Times' most popular daily games, alongside Wordle and Strands. A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time.